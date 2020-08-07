Joint statement from Minister Qualtrough, Minister Hussen, Minister Bains and Minister Chagger

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, today issued the following statement:

"Since the beginning of this crisis, we have focused on providing Canadians with the support they need as we work together to contain the spread of COVID-19. Today's job numbers are a testament to the hard work and resiliency of Canadians in the face of this pandemic, and show that our plan is working, as more and more Canadians return to work.

These job numbers represent a historic moment for Canadian data collection. For the first time, the Labour Force Survey has collected data disaggregated by race and visible minority status. Maintaining a complete picture of our country and economy is critically important during this pandemic, and Statistics Canada is coordinating with all levels of government to produce accurate indicators of the social, health and economic impacts of COVID-19. Understanding how this pandemic is affecting Canadians from different backgrounds is a critical first step towards addressing inequity in our labour force. We know that the best decisions are based on the most inclusive data, and our Government will continue to monitor and track how this situation is impacting Canadians from all walks of life.

Many Canadians continue to face challenges during this time and we will continue to be there to support them. The health of Canadians remains our Government's top priority. Together, we will get through this and build a better, more inclusive, and stronger Canada."

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, 613-725-4923, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

