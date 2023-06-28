GATINEAU, QC, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Labour, and the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, issued the following statement regarding the collective bargaining negotiations between the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Canada:

"The BCMEA and the ILWU Canada are working to negotiate the renewal of their collective agreement, which expired on March 31, 2023. So far, they have been unable to reach an agreement. At 8:00 am this morning, the union gave notice of their intention to strike on July 1, 2023, starting at 8:00 am PDT.

We support the collective bargaining process because the best deals are made at the bargaining table. That is our focus here.

We strongly encourage the parties to get back to the bargaining table and work together to reach an agreement. That is what matters most right now.

Everyone — the employer, the union, the mediators, and the government — understands the urgency and what is at stake for Canadians and our supply chains. The parties are responsible for moving goods both nationally and internationally, and industries and consumers would feel the effects of a work stoppage.

Senior mediators from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service are meeting with the parties and will keep supporting negotiations until an agreement is reached."

