Joint statement by Minister Ien and Minister Boissonnault on World Youth Skills Day

GATINEAU, QC, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, and the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, issued the following statement today on World Youth Skills Day:

"On World Youth Skills Day, we celebrate the remarkable achievements and hard work of young people around the world. In Canada, we acknowledge the significant contributions our youth make every day, laying the foundation for a bright future for themselves and our country.

The promise of young Canadians is one of Canada's greatest resources. The Government of Canada is dedicated to equipping young people with the essential tools to become leaders in the workforce, in their communities and on the international stage.

Young people with talent and expertise in the skilled trades, for example, are in high demand for the creative and rewarding jobs offered by skilled trade industries. Canadian tradespeople are working hard to ensure Canada seizes the generational economic opportunity of the transition to a low-emission economy and our plan to build nearly 4 million new homes by 2031. The Government of Canada is investing in our young workforce to ensure they are ready to build these homes, electric vehicles and the infrastructure powering our economic future.

For example, through the Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program, the federal government is making sure young people can access jobs that match their skills and interests in sectors across the economy. Last year, over 74,200 youth participated in jobs in areas including agriculture, technology, sports and recreation, and beyond. They—along with CSJ cohorts to come—got the chance to work in jobs that built valuable skills that will support their career goals into the future.

The theme of this year's World Youth Skills Day is 'Youth Skills for Peace and Development.' It is an opportunity to consider the critical role that young people play in peacebuilding and conflict resolution—something especially relevant given the challenges we face around the world in 2024.

When it comes to these challenges, our youth are more than up to the task, and have been demonstrating that for years. Since 2019, young Canadians have participated in over 40,000 opportunities through the Canada Service Corps, turning their passion into action and stepping up to the plate. Their service has increased civic engagement, created fundamental change for those less fortunate, given a voice to underserved populations and helped preserve and enhance our environment.

Canadian youth have always had a positive impact on Canada and our communities, building a brighter future for themselves and the world. We look forward to seeing how this generation will make us a more inclusive, more prosperous and stronger Canada, and the federal government is proud to act in support of this potential.

Happy World Youth Skills Day!"

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada