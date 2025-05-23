OTTAWA, ON, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - A 47-year-old was arrested and is facing drug related charges after a joint investigation involving the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, the CBSA conducted a secondary inspection of a package from Italy arriving at the Ottawa International Airport. Testing determined the contents was heroin.

The CBSA requested assistance from the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU).

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the joint investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant by CSCU members, as well as members of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and CBSA, at a residence on Red Castle Ride, in the Manotick area of Ottawa. One person was arrested the scene.

Harvinder Singh Malhi of Ottawa has been charged under the Controlled Drug and Substance Act with:

Import Schedule 1 substance

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa on June 24, 2025.

Website: www.opp.ca

X: @OPP_ER

Instagram: @opp_east

Facebook: OPPEast

Follow us on X (@CanBorder) and Instagram (@canborder), join us on Facebook or visit our YouTube channel.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Ontario Provincial Police, Acting Staff Sergeant Shaun Cameron Media Relations Officer, [email protected], 613-443-4499; Canada Border Services Agency, Media Relations, [email protected], 613-957-6500 or 1-877-761-5945