Job Optimism Remains High: More than 4 in 10 Canadian Workers Plan to Change Jobs by Year End

TORONTO, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half points to more movement in the job market ahead. According to a survey of more than 1,140 workers in Canada, 41 per cent are either already looking or plan to look for a new job before the end of the year.

Those most likely to make a career move now and in the remaining months of 2023 are:

Gen Zers (64 per cent)

Marketing and creative professionals (51 per cent)

Working parents (51 per cent)

Employees who have been with their company for 2-4 years (56 per cent)

Contract work is a viable route for many professionals, with 31 per cent of workers saying they are interested in contract roles in the future.

Job Search Motivators and Deal Breakers

Workers exploring other employment opportunities are motivated by:

A higher salary (55 per cent) Better benefits and perks (28 per cent) Remote work options (26 per cent)

Compensation, benefits, flexible schedules and remote work options are also the top factors professionals look for when evaluating job postings.

When applying for an open role, professionals said they'd lose interest and withdraw from consideration due to:

Poor communication and follow-up from the hiring manager (56 per cent)

Excessive — or more than three — rounds of interviews (46 per cent)

Delayed decision-making/lengthy timeline (38 per cent)

"Many employers continue to face challenges with their recruitment efforts", said David King, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "Ensuring that your company offers competitive pay and benefits, a supportive work culture that promotes employee satisfaction, career growth opportunities, and some level of flexibility, will give your business a large advantage when it comes to attracting and retaining talent."

King added, "Before making a career move, professionals should consider the full scope of their personal and professional goals and deal-breakers and assess which opportunities will help them achieve their objectives."

