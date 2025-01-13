WestJet's newest connection underpins airline's title as Canada's leading carrier serving Mexico

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced non-stop service between Calgary and Mexico City International Airport (MEX). Beginning May 14, 2025, WestJet will operate five weekly flights, reaffirming its leadership as the top carrier connecting Canada and Mexico, while reinforcing Calgary's position as a key hub for the airline's global network.

From left to right: Alisha Reynolds, Tourism Calgary President and Chief Executive Officer; Daniel Fajardo, WestJet Vice President Network and Schedule Planning; Minister Joseph Show, Government of Alberta Minister of Tourism and Sport; Mario Morales, Consul General of Mexico in Calgary; Chris Dinsdale, YYC Calgary Airport Authority Chief Executive Officer (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"WestJet's continued investment in popular sun destinations had made us the gateway between Canada and Mexico, bolstering both countries vital commercial and tourism economies," said Daniel Fajardo, WestJet, Vice-President of Network and Schedule Planning. "Service between Calgary and Mexico City opens the door for more Western Canadians to explore Mexico's vibrant culture and history, while boosting trade and tourism across North America."

Route Start Date Frequency Calgary – Mexico City May 14, 2025 5x weekly Mexico City – Calgary May 15, 2025 5x weekly

Bridging Western Canada and Mexico's business communities

Last served in 2018, the reintroduction of service between Calgary and Mexico City provides vital links for Alberta's business sectors, allowing greater access to one of North America's largest consumer markets and one of the world's largest trading markets. Additionally, small businesses and exporters in Western Canada will benefit from increased cargo capacity.

Canada's leader in connections to Mexico

Through the addition of Mexico City, The WestJet Group, inclusive of WestJet and Sunwing Airlines, will serve 13 cities in Mexico from 24 Canadian cities in 2025. The group will continue to offer more non-stop routes between Canada and Mexico than any other Canadian operator, with more than 200 flights per week during peak travel periods. In 2024, the WestJet Group flew an average of 46 flights per day between Canada and Mexico, carrying more than 2.6 million guests to and from the country.

Travelling beyond with WestJet codeshare on Aeromexico

WestJet and Mexico's flag carrier, Aeromexico, have had an extensive partnership since 2011. Through their longstanding partnership, WestJet offers guests more access to Mexico's diverse destinations. Guests travelling from Calgary can book to connect seamlessly beyond Mexico City to major destinations such as Chihuahua, Guadalajara, Guanajuato, Merida and Monterrey with the convenience of a single check-in experience. Additionally, guests travelling from Mexico City to Calgary will have access to WestJet's global hub, and robust domestic schedule.

WestJet's non-stop flight to Mexico City is just one of many new direct services launching this spring. WestJet will fly to six new destinations from YYC Calgary International Airport alone, growing its presence at the airline's global hub by 11 per cent compared to last year. WestJet's fulsome summer 2025 schedule is now available at WestJet.com.

Additional quotes

"Air access is essential to bringing the world to our doorstep. Alberta's government is proud to support WestJet and the Calgary Airport Authority in celebrating the launch of the new route to Mexico City announced today," said Joseph Schow, Alberta's Minister of Tourism and Sport. "Calgary is an important hub and a crucial connector to the rest of Alberta. Enhancing Calgary's connectivity will help grow Alberta's visitor economy and propel our travel industry to new heights."

"We are pleased to extend our best acknowledgements to WestJet on the inauguration of its new flight route from Calgary, Canada to Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City. This new flight represents a positive step toward a better connection between our two nations, strengthening the cultural, tourism and economic ties that bind us. We are confident that this connection will facilitate exchange and collaboration in multiple areas, benefiting both travelers and our communities. We thank WestJet for its confidence in Mexico as a destination and for its commitment to expand the connectivity between our countries," said Mario Morales, Consul of Mexico in Calgary.

"WestJet's decision to reintroduce direct service to Mexico City highlights Calgary's position as an economic hub and a key player in international trade and tourism. Our city's strong business environment, cultural connections, and strategic location continue to attract investment and strengthen ties with global markets. This new route not only expands travel options for Calgarians but also creates new opportunities for businesses, tourism, and economic growth. I look forward to welcoming more visitors and fostering stronger connections between Calgary and Mexico."

"Today's announcement by WestJet represents a significant milestone in our long-term tourism strategy to boost visitation to Calgary from the Mexican market," said Alisha Reynolds, President & CEO of Tourism Calgary. "Through our strong partnership with WestJet and this direct flight connection, we now have an even greater opportunity to foster two-way visitation and showcase all that Calgary has to offer to Mexican visitors. While leisure travel including visiting friends and relatives will be the primary driver of growth, this enhanced connectivity also strengthens Calgary's ability to attract international meetings and conventions, fueling economic growth and further establishing our city as a key destination in the global marketplace."

"This link between two dynamic cities strengthens Calgary's strategic position as a global hub," says Chris Dinsdale, President & CEO, YYC Calgary International Airport. "As the gateway to Western Canada, we are proud to partner with WestJet to build networks for travellers from around the world. We look forward to warmly welcoming guests from Mexico City, to discover everything our region has to offer."

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

