The Government continues to prioritize critical investments in public health and the economy to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and support Canadians who are most in need.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board of Canada tabled the Supplementary Estimates (A), 2021–22, in the House of Commons.

These Supplementary Estimates propose $24 billion in voted budgetary spending across 45 federal organizations. This includes $11.2 billion for the government's continued emergency response efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, for medical research, vaccine acquisition, public health measures in Indigenous communities, economic response measures for targeted sectors and businesses, and measures to address food insecurity.

The Supplementary Estimates also show, for information purposes, forecast budgetary statutory expenditures of $17.2 billion, mainly due to increases in payments related to the Canada Health Transfer, funding to provinces and territories for early learning and child care, and benefits under the Canada Recovery Benefits Act. The increase also reflects anticipated expenditures related to the proposed Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No. 1, currently being studied by Parliament.

The Estimates family of documents provides Canadians and Parliamentarians with transparency and insight into how the Government plans to invest taxpayer money.

"All Canadians are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These Estimates reflect the Government's continued investments to respond to Canadians' needs and to foster the economic and health conditions for a successful recovery."

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board

The 2021–22 Main Estimates , requested authority to spend $141.9 billion in voted budgetary expenditures and $180.7 million in voted non–budgetary expenditures.

, requested authority to spend in voted budgetary expenditures and in voted non–budgetary expenditures. Total spending in these Supplementary Estimates represents a 16.9% increase to planned budgetary voted spending over the 2021–22 Main Estimates .

. For information purposes, Supplementary Estimates (A) also presents forecast budgetary statutory expenditures of $17.2 billion .

