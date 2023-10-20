HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) is proud to announce that subsidiary Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') was named among Canada's Safest Employers 2023, as an Award of Excellence winner in the Public Transportation category. Canada's Safest Employers awards were announced at a gala event in Toronto last evening.

"Safety is and always will be our top priority," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "We are honoured to be recognized for this commitment and we're proud to demonstrate growth in our safety programs with a seventh consecutive award."

"Congratulations to the Jazz team on this safety excellence recognition," said Colin Copp, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chorus. "This latest award reflects their sustained focus on a culture with safety at its core."

The ease of mobile reporting has led to strong engagement among employees who are the true leaders of Jazz's safety culture. Since introducing mobile reporting several years ago, its performance as a primary safety tool continues to grow. Employees and management see value in the reporting process through continuous improvement to the safety of Jazz's operation and workplaces as a result of employee feedback.

This is Jazz's seventh consecutive year accepting awards at the Canada's Safest Employers event. Launched in 2011, Canada's Safest Employers awards recognize organizations with outstanding accomplishments in promoting the health and safety of their employees. Companies are evaluated on a wide range of occupational safety and health ('OSH') elements, including employee training, OSH management systems, incident investigation, emergency preparedness, and innovative health and safety initiatives.

About Jazz Aviation LP

Jazz Aviation LP is the largest regional carrier in Canada and the primary operator of Air Canada Express flights to destinations across North America. Jazz is one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People and a Best Diversity Employer with an award-winning safety culture. These strengths, along with Jazz's proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, create and deliver value to stakeholders. Flyjazz.ca

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a leading, global aviation solutions provider and asset manager, focused on regional aviation. Our principal subsidiaries are: Falko Regional Aircraft, the leading pure play regional aircraft asset manager and lessor, managing investments on behalf of third-party fund investors; Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide services that encompass every stage of a regional aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning; and pilot training.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due December 31, 2024, 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026, and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB.A', 'CHR.DB.B', and 'CHR.DB.C' respectively. Chorusaviation.com

