HALIFAX, NS, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Jazz Aviation LP ("Jazz") is proud to announce its recognition as one of Atlantic Canada's Top Employers for the 14th consecutive year. This achievement highlights Jazz's unwavering commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture and supporting its employees throughout the region.

With deep roots in Atlantic Canada, Jazz serves as the primary regional operator for Air Canada, employing over 900 Atlantic Canadians across locations in all four Atlantic provinces. The company remains dedicated to providing a positive, inclusive, and rewarding work environment that encourages growth and innovation.

"We are honoured to be named one of Atlantic Canada's Top Employers for the 14th year in a row," said Doug Clarke, President, Jazz. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our employees, who make Jazz a great place to work. We continue to focus on collaboration, respect, and continuous improvement to maintain our position as an employer of choice."

Mediacorp Canada Inc.'s Atlantic Canada's Top Employers award recognizes organizations that lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces. Employers are evaluated on criteria including physical workplace, work and social atmosphere, health, financial and family benefits, vacation and time off, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development, and community involvement.

About Jazz Aviation LP

Jazz is the largest regional airline in Canada and the primary operator of Air Canada Express flights to 69 destinations across North America. In addition to today's recognition as one of Atlantic Canada's Top Employers, Jazz was recently announced as part of Canada's Best Diversity Employers and recognized with an Award of Excellence in the Public Transportation category at Canada's Safest Employers. Jazz has previously been honoured with an Indigenous Reconciliation award from the Government of Canada for outstanding commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. These achievements, along with Jazz's proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, create and deliver value to stakeholders. Jazz is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Flyjazz.ca

