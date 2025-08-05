HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') is pleased to be acknowledged as a 5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Employer for 2025 by Canadian HR Reporter.

"We're incredibly proud to be named a 5-Star Employer for diversity, equity and inclusion. This recognition reflects the passion and effort our teams put into creating a workplace where everyone feels welcomed, valued and supported," said Doug Clarke, President, Jazz. "Diversity, equity and inclusion are part of how we work, grow and succeed together."

The CHRR 5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Employers awards, presented by Canadian HR Reporter, recognize Canadian organizations with outstanding DEI programs and initiatives. These awards highlight workplaces that foster inclusive cultures where employees feel a sense of belonging, support and the ability to thrive. The awards are based on an extensive evaluation process that includes employee feedback and assessment of DEI practices, programs and policies.

About Jazz Aviation LP

Jazz is the largest regional airline in Canada and the primary operator of Air Canada Express flights to 72 destinations across North America. In addition to today's recognition as a 5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Employer, Jazz was recently announced as part of Canada's Best Diversity Employers, one of Atlantic Canada's and Nova Scotia's Top Employers, and recognized with an Award of Excellence in the Public Transportation category at Canada's Safest Employers. Jazz has previously been honoured with an Indigenous Reconciliation award from the Government of Canada for outstanding commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. These achievements, along with Jazz's proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, create and deliver value to stakeholders. Jazz is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Flyjazz.ca

SOURCE Jazz

Media contact: [email protected]