HALIFAX, NS, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of Nova Scotia's Top Employers for 2025 by Mediacorp Canada Inc., marking the fourteenth year in a row.

"We are proud to be a North American airline operator based in Nova Scotia and to support our over 850 employees here," said Doug Clarke, President, Jazz. "This recognition reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where our team can thrive. Being part of this community is a privilege we deeply value."

This designation highlights employers in Nova Scotia who excel in creating outstanding workplaces. The evaluation includes the quality of physical workplaces, work and social atmospheres, health, financial and family benefits, vacation and time off, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development, and community involvement.

About Jazz Aviation LP

Jazz is the largest regional airline in Canada and the primary operator of Air Canada Express flights to 72 destinations across North America. In addition to today's recognition as one of Nova Scotia's Top Employers, Jazz was recently announced as part of Canada's Best Diversity Employers, one of Atlantic Canada's Top Employers, and recognized with an Award of Excellence in the Public Transportation category at Canada's Safest Employers. Jazz has previously been honoured with an Indigenous Reconciliation award from the Government of Canada for outstanding commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. These achievements, along with Jazz's proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, create and deliver value to stakeholders. Jazz is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Flyjazz.ca

