HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') is pleased to announce its inclusion among Canada's Safest Employers 2024, as an Award of Excellence winner in the Public Transportation category. Canada's Safest Employers awards were announced at a gala event in Toronto last evening.

"This award reflects the outstanding dedication of our entire team to maintaining a culture of safety and accountability," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "It's a proud moment for our company to showcase the continued strength of our safety practices and the openness of our reporting culture."

Jazz enables its strong safety culture through a safety management system that directly engages frontline staff to actively participate in managing safety outcomes via the Jazz safety reporting system. This system utilizes a mobile reporting application that actively supports non-punitive reactive reporting, as well as proactive reporting of potential hazards by employees in all areas of the company. Reports are classified for trend analysis and investigated as necessary to help the organization understand its safety risks and to support assessment and mitigation of hazards. This reporting system augments quality assurance audits and safety inspections to help provide a clear picture of safety across all of Jazz's operations and workplaces.

This is Jazz's eighth consecutive year accepting awards as part of Canada's Safest Employers. Launched in 2011, Canada's Safest Employers awards recognize organizations with outstanding accomplishments in promoting the health and safety of their employees. Companies are evaluated on a wide range of occupational safety and health ('OSH') elements, including employee training, OSH management systems, incident investigation, emergency preparedness, and innovative health and safety initiatives.

