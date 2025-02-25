HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') is proud to be recognized once again as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc., marking the fourteenth consecutive year of this prestigious distinction.

"Diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility are at the core of our workplace culture, and we remain committed to fostering an environment where all employees feel valued and supported," said Doug Clarke, President, Jazz. "I am proud to continue this legacy, ensuring that Jazz remains a leader in workplace diversity."

Canada's Best Diversity Employers recognizes the nation's top employers for their exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs. The competition highlights successful diversity initiatives in key areas, including programs for employees from five groups: women; members of visible minorities; persons with disabilities; Indigenous peoples; and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender/transsexual (LGBT) peoples.

About Jazz Aviation LP

Jazz is the largest regional airline in Canada and the primary operator of Air Canada Express flights to 68 destinations across North America. In addition to today's recognition as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers, Jazz has been honoured with an Indigenous Reconciliation award from the Government of Canada for outstanding commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, named a Top Employer for Atlantic Canada and Nova Scotia, and recognized with an Award of Excellence in the Public Transportation category at Canada's Safest Employers. These achievements, along with Jazz's proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, create and deliver value to stakeholders. Jazz is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Flyjazz.ca

