HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') had a successful holiday travel season with strong operational performance leading the airline into 2024.

For the holiday travel period of December 18, 2023, to January 3, 2024, Jazz safely operated over 6,000 Air Canada Express flights with an on-time performance result of 77.8 per cent and a flight completion rate of 98.1 per cent. On-time performance is based on the industry standard metric of arrivals within 15 minutes of scheduled time.

"Our readiness planning, the professionalism of employees, and strong collaboration with our partner Air Canada are credited with this solid operational performance," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "This is an outstanding improvement over the significant operational challenges faced by the airline industry during last year's holiday season. Other highlights of our preparedness include increased staffing levels, fleet flexibility and reliability, and the weather played a cooperative role as well."

Additionally, this past holiday season, Jazz celebrated 30 years of its Searching for Santa program – an employee-led initiative featuring ground events and brief charter flights to the 'North Pole' for some of its communities' most deserving families and organizations. This year Jazz hosted nearly 350 children at events in Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. A commemorative video on this magical tradition is available here.

Jazz is the largest regional airline in Canada and the primary operator of Air Canada Express flights to destinations across North America. Jazz is one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People and a Best Diversity Employer with an award-winning safety culture. Most recently, Jazz was included in the inaugural class of recipients for an Indigenous Reconciliation award from the Government of Canada for outstanding commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. These strengths, along with Jazz's proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, create and deliver value to stakeholders. Jazz is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Flyjazz.ca

