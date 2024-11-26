HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') is pleased to announce the launch of its first 'Searching for Santa' flight for the 2024 holiday season. These special charter flights to the 'North Pole' aim to create magical holiday memories for children and their families in communities across Canada.

"These events are a testament to the dedication and spirit of our employees, who go above and beyond their regular duties to bring joy to deserving children each year," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved for making these flights possible."

Today's event in Halifax is the first of five planned across the country, with upcoming events in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. This year marks the 31st anniversary of hosting these beloved events, which have become a treasured tradition since their inception in Victoria with Air BC.

Each year, Jazz hosts approximately 350 children on these special flights through collaborations with a variety of community organizations. The 'Searching for Santa' events are organized locally and operated by Jazz employees, showcasing their commitment to spreading holiday cheer and creating unforgettable experiences. Additional company support comes from the Jazz Blue Skies Foundation.

About Jazz Blue Skies Foundation

Launched in 2024, Jazz Blue Skies Foundation ('Blue Skies') marked the beginning of a new chapter in community investment at Jazz. The employee-driven initiative offers funding and support to organizations nominated by employees, focusing on the themes of healthy communities and inclusive skies. Blue Skies operates through three main funding streams: employee-nominated organizations, employee volunteerism awards, and the continuation of legacy initiatives, such as Jazz's 'Searching for Santa' events.

