Jazz launches Jazz Aviation Pathways Program for Flight Attendants - First Agreement signed with Georgian College

Jazz also announced that it has signed an agreement with The Georgian College of Applied Arts and Technology for the college to become the first organization to join the Jazz Aviation Pathways Program for Flight Attendants. The partnership was celebrated today at an event held at Georgian College in Barrie, Ontario. Graduates from Georgian College's Flight Services Program are eligible for referral to flight attendant positions at Jazz after graduation and upon meeting eligibility requirements.

"We are extremely pleased to launch our new Jazz Aviation Pathways Program for Flight Attendants and to welcome Georgian College to our program," said Rhonda Bishop, Jazz's Director, Inflight and Onboard Product. "Working together to provide a career path for students interested in aviation, and specifically to flight attendant positions, is positive for the students, the college and for Jazz. We are excited to begin what we know will be a mutually beneficial working relationship."

"Innovative industry partnerships like this one with Jazz have led to Georgian exceeding the provincial average for graduate employment for more than 20 years," said Maher Ghalayini, Dean of Business and Management, Hospitality, Tourism and Recreation. "With this partnership, Jazz will be setting our graduates on the fast-track to success as they launch their careers in aviation."

The program will commence with Georgian College students registered in the Flight Services Program this 2019/2020 year. Students who successfully complete this one-year program, and meet eligibility requirements, will interview with Jazz Aviation for open flight attendant positions. Jazz operates approximately 670 daily flights across Canada and the United States on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand, with a fleet of 116 aircraft.

About Chorus

Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus was incorporated on September 27, 2010. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Chorus has been leasing its owned regional aircraft into Jazz's Air Canada Express operation since 2011, and established Chorus Aviation Capital to become a leading, global provider of regional aircraft leases. Chorus also owns Jazz Aviation LP and Voyageur Aviation Corp. – companies that have long histories of safe and solid operations that deliver excellent customer service in the areas of contract flying operations, engineering, fleet management, and maintenance, repair and overhaul. Together, the Chorus group of companies can provide a full suite of regional aviation support services. Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. www.chorusaviation.com

About Jazz Aviation LP

Jazz Aviation LP has a strong history in Canadian aviation with its roots going back to the 1930s. Jazz is owned by Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Chorus's vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world.

As the largest regional carrier in Canada, Jazz has a proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, and has leveraged that strength to deliver value to all its stakeholders. Jazz operates more flights and flies to more Canadian destinations than any other airline, and has a workforce of approximately 5,000 professionals, highly experienced in the challenging and complex nature of regional operations.

There are three divisions operated by Jazz Aviation LP: Air Canada Express, Jazz Technical Services and Jazz.

Air Canada Express: Under a capacity purchase agreement with Air Canada, using the Air Canada Express brand, Jazz provides service to a variety of markets throughout North America, with a fleet of 116 Canadian-made Bombardier aircraft.

Jazz Technical Services: Established in May 2016 as a separate division, Jazz Technical Services ('JTS') is dedicated to heavy maintenance, repair and overhaul ('MRO') of Bombardier, De Havilland and Embraer aircraft. JTS provides MRO services to third parties while maintaining the dedication and commitment to its primary customer, Air Canada.

Jazz: Under the Jazz brand, the airline offers charters throughout North America for corporate clients, governments, special interest groups and individuals seeking more convenience. Jazz also has the ability to offer airline operators services such as ground handling, dispatching, flight load planning, training and consulting.

About Georgian College

Degrees, diplomas, certificates, apprenticeships and more – Georgian College offers more than 130 market-driven programs to accelerate your success. Georgian is a recognized leader in co-operative education and has one of the highest graduate employment rates among Ontario colleges. We're known as a trailblazer in entrepreneurship and social innovation education. Georgian is home to 13,000 full-time students, including over 3,600 international students from 85 countries.

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

