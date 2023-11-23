HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') has received an inaugural year Indigenous Reconciliation award from the Government of Canada's Employment Equity Achievement Awards on November 22, 2023. The Indigenous Reconciliation award recognizes employers who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

"Jazz is proud to have an employee base that reflects the diversity of the communities we serve," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "Our commitment to Indigenous reconciliation is focused on Indigenous youths interested in or already pursing careers in aviation, providing safe and healthy workplaces for our current and future Indigenous employees, and continuing to seek knowledge and sharing awareness and learning with non-Indigenous employees."

Contributing to Jazz's recognition for Indigenous reconciliation are initiatives such as its Diversity Blueprint and stated commitments on how diversity as a core foundation is put into practice through policies, procedures, and the identification and elimination of barriers faced by Indigenous employees. Further, an Indigenous Employee Resource Group holds space for information sharing, connections, and education and training opportunities; a Leave for Traditional Indigenous Practices policy was developed in consultation with Indigenous employees; and this past July, seven Indigenous employees represented Jazz by volunteering and participating in an immersive experience at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games.

Jazz's commitment to Indigenous youths and those interested in a career in aviation includes its annual Indspire scholarships, recruitment resources dedicated to Indigenous candidates, and engaging with Indigenous educational institutions and employment organizations to share opportunities in aviation.

"I am so proud of where I come from and so grateful that I've always been able to embrace my identity as a Mohawk within Jazz," said Lily Dailleboust, Flight Attendant, Jazz. "I always feel I'm being treated with the utmost respect from everyone I encounter; Jazz really understands community."

"This is outstanding recognition for Jazz and an honour to be included in the inaugural class of award recipients for Indigenous reconciliation," said Colin Copp, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chorus.

About Jazz Aviation LP

Jazz Aviation LP is the largest regional carrier in Canada and the primary operator of Air Canada Express flights to destinations across North America. Jazz is one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People and a Best Diversity Employer with an award-winning safety culture. These strengths, along with Jazz's proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, create and deliver value to stakeholders. Flyjazz.ca

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a leading, global aviation solutions provider and asset manager, focused on regional aviation. Our principal subsidiaries are: Falko Regional Aircraft, the leading pure play regional aircraft asset manager and lessor, managing investments on behalf of third-party fund investors; Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide services that encompass every stage of a regional aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning; and pilot training.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorusaviation.com

