HALIFAX, NS, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the thirteenth consecutive year.

"The importance of supporting our employees by providing inclusive workplaces and programs is an ongoing commitment," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "Being recognized for a thirteenth consecutive year demonstrates both consistency and growth in our dedication, and we're very proud to receive this award."

Canada's Best Diversity Employers recognizes the nation's top employers who have exceptional workplace diversity and inclusiveness programs. The competition recognizes successful diversity initiatives in a variety of areas, including programs for employees from five groups: women; members of visible minorities; persons with disabilities; Indigenous peoples; and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender/transsexual (LGBT) people.

Jazz is the largest regional airline in Canada and the primary operator of Air Canada Express flights to 73 destinations across North America. In addition to today's award as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers, Jazz was an inaugural class recipient for an Indigenous Reconciliation award from the Government of Canada for outstanding commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, a Top Employer for Atlantic Canada and Nova Scotia, and an Award of Excellence winner in the Public Transportation category at Canada's Safest Employers. These strengths, along with Jazz's proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, create and deliver value to stakeholders. Jazz is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Flyjazz.ca

