Jazz Aviation wins as one of Atlantic Canada's Top Employers for the ninth year in a row

HALIFAX, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) announced that its subsidiary Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz') was recognized as one of Atlantic Canada's Top Employers for the ninth consecutive year.

"We are proud to be recognized as an organization that has exceptional human resource programs and forward-thinking workplace policies," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "We continue to invest in programs that make Jazz a great workplace for our employees to develop and succeed."

This special designation by MediaCorp Canada Inc. recognizes employers in Atlantic Canada that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers are evaluated on their physical workplaces; work and social atmospheres; health; financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development and community involvement.

Jazz was recognized for supporting ongoing employee development with formal mentoring and tuition subsidies; encouraging employees to prepare for the future with retirement planning assistance and contributions to a pension plan; cultivating an ownership culture through a share purchase plan; supporting employee social activities throughout the year; and providing opportunities for internships, co-op placements and apprenticeships.

About Jazz Aviation

Jazz Aviation LP has a strong history in Canadian aviation with its roots going back to the 1930s. Jazz is owned by Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR). Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. As the largest regional carrier in Canada, Jazz has a proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service and has leveraged that strength to deliver value to all its stakeholders. Jazz, under the Air Canada Express brand, operates more flights and flies to more Canadian destinations than any other airline, and has a workforce of approximately 5,000 professionals, highly experienced in the challenging and complex nature of regional operations

