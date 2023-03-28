HALIFAX, NS, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) subsidiary, Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz'), is pleased to celebrate the launch of Chorus's Cygnet Aviation Academy ('Cygnet') and welcomes Cygnet as the 13th educational institution participating in its Jazz Aviation Pathways Program.

"We're pleased to congratulate Cygnet and to be working with another Chorus company to provide opportunities for aspiring pilots," said Steve Linthwaite, Vice President, Flight Operations, Jazz. "By supporting the next generation of pilots, we are not only shaping the future of our business, but also contributing to the growth and sustainability of the aviation industry as a whole."

Jazz and Cygnet are collaborating to deliver Jazz Approach – a unique pilot training opportunity that offers an accelerated career path for aspiring professional pilots. After an extensive selection process, qualifying applicants receive a conditional letter of employment from Jazz contingent on their successful completion of the program. The program takes an all-in-one practical approach, whereby cadets will earn an Integrated Airline Transport Pilot License from Cygnet, with extensive use of flight simulators, and acquire a CRJ200 type rating, all within 20 months. This represents the fastest path to an airline First Officer position in Canada. Once hired, all candidates are required to successfully complete the same ground school, Transport Canada Pilot Proficiency Check, and safety requirements as all other Jazz First Officers. The first cohort of Jazz Approach cadets is now underway.

"Jazz provides a large number of skilled and competent pilots to Air Canada each year and we're pleased with the continued innovation shown by our Air Canada Express partner through programs such as the Jazz Approach and Jazz Aviation Pathways Program," said Murray Strom, Senior Vice President, Flight Operations and Maintenance, Air Canada.

Since 2007, Jazz has been actively involved in shaping the curriculum and training of Canada's future professional pilots through active engagement with aviation colleges, flight schools, and universities. To-date, the Jazz Aviation Pathways Program has announced agreements with 20 participating industry organizations.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is an integrated provider of regional aviation solutions, including asset management services. Its principal subsidiaries are: Falko Regional Aircraft, the world's largest asset manager and aircraft lessor focused solely on the regional aircraft leasing segment; Jazz Aviation, the sole provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; and Voyageur Aviation, a provider of specialty air charter, aircraft modification, and parts provisioning services to regional aviation customers around the world. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide support services that encompass every stage of a regional aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

About Jazz

Jazz Aviation LP is the largest regional carrier in Canada and the sole operator of Air Canada Express flights to 80 destinations across North America. Jazz is one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People and a Best Diversity Employer with an award-winning safety culture. These strengths, along with Jazz's proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, create and deliver value to stakeholders. flyjazz.ca

