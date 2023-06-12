HALIFAX, NS, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) subsidiary, Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz'), is pleased to announce the expansion of its Jazz Aviation Pathways Program ('Jazz APP') to include Airmedic, based in Saint-Hubert, Que. Airmedic is the 21st participating industry organization in the Jazz APP.

"Welcoming Airmedic from Quebec is an important step in Jazz's continued commitment to creating opportunities for pilots," said Cal Purves, Vice President, Flight Operations, Jazz. "With a growing demand for pilots in Canada and around the world, expanding our pilot pathway program will help ensure that we are providing the next generation of pilots with the skills and experience needed to succeed in this exciting and challenging field."

There are two pillars of this agreement. First, Jazz will refer to Airmedic top-performing graduates who have progressed through the Jazz APP at our affiliated aviation colleges, universities, and flight schools. These graduates will have the opportunity to transition to first officer positions at Airmedic.

Second, the agreement will provide a direct career path opportunity for qualifying Airmedic pilots to transition to first officer positions at Jazz. The career pathway could then continue for those Airmedic pilots interested in future opportunities to fly for Air Canada through Jazz's pathway with the mainline carrier.

"We are delighted to work in collaboration with Jazz to develop the next generation. This collaboration demonstrates our shared commitment, which allows our personnel to develop their careers over the long term while facilitating their integration and transition into the commercial transportation sector. Airmedic is the first francophone Quebec carrier to develop this type of relationship with Jazz. Our safety results, the reality of our operations, and the calibre of our training are recognized and have established standards that adequately prepare the francophone succession of tomorrow," said Nicolas Charette, Director, Aircraft Operations, Airmedic.

Since 2007, Jazz has been actively involved in shaping the curriculum and training of Canada's future professional pilots through active engagement with aviation colleges, flight schools, and universities. To-date, the Jazz APP has announced agreements with 21 participating industry organizations.

About Jazz

Jazz Aviation LP is the largest regional carrier in Canada and the primary operator of Air Canada Express flights to 81 destinations across North America. Jazz is one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People and a Best Diversity Employer with an award-winning safety culture. These strengths, along with Jazz's proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service, create and deliver value to stakeholders. flyjazz.ca

About Airmedic

Airmedic is the only company in Quebec operating its own fleet of planes and helicopters exclusively dedicated to emergency medical assistance and transfers between hospitals. The call center operates 24/7. Airmedic operates day and night owing to certification by Transport Canada that allows our pilots to use night vision goggles, and IFR (Instrument Flight Rules) certification. Airmedic is also the first privately-owned emergency medical transport company in Canada to be certified by Accreditation Canada. This certification is an eloquent demonstration of Airmedic's commitment to providing high quality care in the safest environment.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a leading, global aviation solutions provider and asset manager, focused on regional aviation. Our principal subsidiaries are: Falko Regional Aircraft, the leading pure play regional aircraft asset manager and lessor, managing investments on behalf of third-party fund investors; Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide services that encompass every stage of a regional aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning; and pilot training.

