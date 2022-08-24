Jardin communautaire écologique les Coccinelles de Bromont to expand thanks to Government of Canada support

CED grants nearly $75,000 for project to expand community garden.

BROMONT, QC, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting our businesses and local jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant increase in use due to the pandemic.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‒Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, took advantage of a visit on-site to announce a non‑repayable contribution of $73,712 for the Jardin communautaire écologique les Coccinelles de Bromont under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). This CED support will enable the community garden to expand by adding 45 new plots of cultivable land, including 10 adapted to people with reduced mobility.

The Jardin communautaire écologique les Coccinelles de Bromont is an NPO with a mission to provide citizens with the opportunity to grow a garden. Before the project, the organization had a community garden with 82 plots available to citizens.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families, and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

Quotes

"Our government is investing in public spaces because we believe they play a primordial role in our interactions and in strengthening our social fabric. Our assistance for the Jardin communautaire écologique les Coccinelles de Bromont attests to our government's commitment to support economic development in communities of all sizes, across all regions. Projects such as this community garden enhance citizens' quality of life and promote social inclusion. With the addition of new plots, CED is supporting a green project that will also make public spaces more accessible to people with reduced mobility in Bromont."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Those leading the Jardin communautaire de Bromont greatly appreciate the assistance from CED and our other partners, the Ville de Bromont and the MRC de Brome-Missisquoi. This will enable us to add new plots to the garden, providing more citizens with access to gardening, an activity that helps support families and their well-being."

Guy Dufresne, Chair, Board of Directors, Jardin Communautaire écologique de Bromont

Quick facts

The CCRF was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

. A total of has been granted over two years to regional development agencies (RDAs), including for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities: adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines, and



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]