BOUCHERVILLE, QC, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating and servicing some 425 corporate and affiliated stores, announces the appointment of J. P. Towner to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer.

Towner joined RONA in October 2023 as Chief Financial Officer. He is a seasoned executive with more than 15 years of experience in corporate strategy, financial management and leadership, whose extensive expertise and proven track record of driving profitable growth will support RONA's ambition of becoming the best home improvement retailer in Canada. J.P. Towner has previously held top leadership roles in high-profile Canadian retail and construction companies, including Chief Financial Officer at Dollarama and Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer at Pomerleau Inc.

"I am greatly honored to assume the leadership of this Canadian household name. It's an exciting time for RONA as we are building the future of this iconic brand that has been serving Canadians for the past 85 years. We have an exceptional team in place which I'm proud to lead into the next phase of this company as we strive to help Canadians build their homes and dreams," said J. P. Towner.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers and is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates or services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. has supported Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 21,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. RONA inc. is one of the Montréal region's Top Employers since 2021. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit the website www.ronainc.ca.

