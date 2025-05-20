Their Majesties will be in Ottawa for the opening of the 45th Parliament of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced the official itinerary for the upcoming Royal Visit of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Ottawa on May 26 and 27, 2025.

While the primary focus of the visit is His Majesty King Charles III delivering the Speech from the Throne, Their Majesties will also engage with a variety of individuals and groups that reflect the geographic and cultural richness of the country.

His Majesty King Charles III has a deep, longstanding connection to Canada and shares many values that resonate with Canadians, including environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, and the celebration of Canada's vibrant and diverse heritage.

This first visit as King of Canada marks a momentous and historic occasion, highlighting Canada's identity and sovereignty as a constitutional monarchy.

The Royal Visit also strengthens the bond between Canada and the monarchy, offering an opportunity to better understand the unique role of the Crown in our democracy.

Itinerary

May 26

Their Majesties will arrive in Ottawa on the afternoon of May 26 and will be welcomed at the Canada Reception Centre by the Governor General, the Prime Minister, Indigenous leaders and the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. An arrival guard from the Royal Canadian Dragoons, a senior armoured regiment of the Canadian Armed Forces, will also be present.

Following their arrival, The King and Queen will travel to Lansdowne Park to meet with members of community organizations and the public.

Later, Their Majesties will make their way to Rideau Hall, the official residence of the Governor General of Canada and the official residence of The King and The Queen while in Canada.

They will participate in a ceremonial tree planting surrounded by the Viceregal representatives and community members.

His Majesty will then hold audiences with the Governor General of Canada and with the Prime Minister of Canada.

May 27

On the morning of May 27, Their Majesties will travel on Wellington Street from the Bank of Canada to the Senate of Canada using Canada's State Landau, drawn by horses of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride.

Upon arriving at the Senate of Canada, The King will receive full military honours which will include a Royal Salute, a 100-person guard of honour from the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Canadian Regiment, an inspection of the guard and the band, and a 21-gun salute.

His Majesty King Charles III will then deliver the Speech from the Throne to open the first session of the 45th Parliament of Canada. Having the speech delivered by the Sovereign is a rare moment where we witness Canadian democracy in all its depth: a balance between heritage and responsibility, tradition and action. Before concluding their visit, Their Majesties will pay their respects and lay a wreath and flowers at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial.

The complete itinerary is available on the 2025 Royal Visit web page.

Quotes

"We are proud to welcome Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla back to Canada. His Majesty's delivery of the Speech from the Throne to open the 45th Parliament is a momentous occasion—one that brings Canadians together in celebration of our rich history, our democracy and the institutions that serve us all. This visit offers an opportunity to showcase the special relationship between Canada and the Crown, while also highlighting the strength, diversity and unity that define us on the world stage."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick Facts

The last time a sovereign delivered the Speech from the Throne was the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1977, as part of her Silver Jubilee tour. Prior to that, Queen Elizabeth also delivered the Speech from the Throne in 1957 to mark her first visit to Canada as a reigning monarch and the first time a monarch opened Parliament in Canada.

Canada is a constitutional monarchy. The Monarch is the Head of State, whose powers are defined by the Constitution and constitutional conventions. These responsibilities are carried out by the Governor General (the Monarch's representative in Canada). The Speech from the Throne is usually delivered by the Governor General.

This will be the 20th visit to Canada for His Majesty The King and the 6th for Her Majesty The Queen. Their Majesties' last visit to Canada (as the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall) was from May 17 to 19, 2022, as part of the year-long celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her 70-year reign as Queen of Canada.

The State landau is used to carry ambassadors, heads of state and governments, the Governor General, and members of the Royal Family for ceremonial events such as the opening of Parliament, typically between the royal residence of Rideau Hall and Parliament Hill.

Located at the National War Memorial, The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier serves as a focal point for national commemoration, honouring the more than 116,000 Canadians who have given their lives in service to their country.

Associated Links

2025 Royal Visit

Monarchy and the Crown

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]