Itinerary unveiled for the 2022 Royal Tour of Canada of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall

Their Royal Highnesses will visit St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada's Capital Region and Yellowknife and Dettah, Northwest Territories from May 17 to 19.

OTTAWA, ON, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Today the Government of Canada unveiled the official itinerary for the upcoming Royal Tour this spring, part of the year-long celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. From Canada's easternmost point to rich northern landscapes, Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador on May 17, Canada's Capital Region on May 18 and Yellowknife and Dettah, Northwest Territories on May 19.

During their tour, Their Royal Highnesses will meet with diverse communities through engagements on topics such as innovation and entrepreneurship in the context of the pandemic, climate change and sustainability as well as diversity and inclusion, to name a few.

Itinerary Highlights

May 17: St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

The Royal Couple will begin their visit to Canada with an official welcoming ceremony in the presence of Indigenous leaders at the Confederation Building, overlooking the capital of St. John's. The public ceremony will include military honours, a prayer in Inuktitut, Innu drumming, Mi'kmaq music, as will as lively artistic performances showcasing the province's rich tradition of song and story. The event will also include official addresses by dignitaries and The Prince of Wales.

The Royal Couple will then visit Government House, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador, to participate in events with members of the community, commencing with a solemn moment of reflection and prayer with Indigenous leaders at the Heart Garden to honour and remember the Indigenous children who attended Residential Schools in Labrador and Northern Newfoundland. A discussion on Canada's wool industry will follow, showcased through Newfoundland and Labrador artistry. The stop will also include the inauguration of the new Commonwealth Walkway—a Platinum Jubilee commemorative project—on the grounds of Government House.

Their Royal Highnesses will wrap up their first day in Canada at picturesque Quidi Vidi Village, where they will meet local artists and participate in a collective work of rug-hooking at Quidi Vidi Village Artisan Studios. They will meet with local vendors and members of the community during a walkabout of the harbour. They will also visit Quidi Vidi Brewery to learn about its unique brewing process and meet with local food producers and representatives of Newfoundland and Labrador's vibrant culinary scene.

May 18: Canada's Capital Region

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales will be invested into the Order of Military Merit during a ceremony at Rideau Hall before he and The Duchess of Cornwall lay a wreath in honour of Canadian veterans and active service members at the National War Memorial.

Their Royal Highnesses will then meet with members and organizations from the Canadian Ukrainian community and take part in a traditional prayer service at a cathedral in Ottawa to learn about their stories and Canada's efforts to support the people of Ukraine.

Afternoon events will include a visit to an elementary school to engage with schoolchildren, parents and teachers on the importance of literacy. The Prince of Wales will also meet with Prince's Trust veterans and youth program participants and take part in a discussion on sustainable finance in combating climate change and building a net-zero economy. Their Royal Highnesses will then visit the home of the world-famous Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride to meet the riders, walk through the stables and attend a special performance of the Musical Ride.

Later at Rideau Hall, The Prince of Wales will hold bilateral meetings with the Governor General of Canada and with the Prime Minister of Canada. A special evening reception with Their Royal Highnesses will celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee and bring together Canadians from various backgrounds who have dedicated their lives to serving their communities, like Her Majesty.

May 19: Yellowknife and Dettah, Northwest Territories

On the final leg of their journey, Their Royal Highnesses will land in Yellowknife and visit Dettah, a thriving Dene First Nation community, to take part in various community events and experience local culture and traditions. Their visit will include a community welcome, an opening prayer, a traditional drumming circle, a feeding the fire ceremony, a discussion with local Chiefs and Elders, and a visit to Kaw Tay Whee School, a school offering high quality and culturally responsive programming.

At Fred Henne Territorial Park, The Prince of Wales will meet with members of the Canadian Rangers to mark the organization's 75th anniversary and be appointed an Honorary Canadian Ranger. At the Dettah Ice Road, he will then meet with local experts to discuss the impact of climate change in the Northwest Territories and the importance of Indigenous-led initiatives to address these challenges. Meanwhile, The Duchess of Cornwall will visit a safe transitional housing centre and community organization that offers services to women and children fleeing violence.

Finally, at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre, Their Royal Highnesses will meet with local food producers. They will also take part in a discussion on Treaty 11, its history and its legacy in the Northwest Territories, as well as observe a demonstration of traditional Inuit sports and learn about traditional crafts. Treaty 11 is known as the last of Canada's numbered treaties, which was signed by the Crown and First Nations in the Northwest Territories in 1921.

Their Royal Highnesses will then proceed to the Ceremonial Circle for a Platinum Jubilee Celebration and the unveiling of a plaque at the Northwest Territories' Platinum Jubilee Garden.

The full itinerary is available on the Royal Tour 2022 website.

Quotes

"Recognizing service is at the heart of this Platinum Jubilee year. Whether it is by serving their community through volunteerism, welcoming refugees into their homes, or making the world greener, Canadians are leading efforts on multiple fronts to move us forward. The upcoming visit from Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall is an opportunity to reflect and reinforce our friendship. It will offer a window to the world on Canada's innovative spirit, rich traditions, local cultures and languages."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

Consult the official itinerary for event details.

In 2022, Canada is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the 70th anniversary of her accession to the Throne. She is Canada's longest reigning Sovereign and the first to celebrate a platinum jubilee. To mark this historic milestone, a series of initiatives are taking place throughout the year and across the country.

