The 5 winning minor hockey associations will receive $25K each and are eligible to win the $75K grand prize

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Kruger Products, Canada's leading paper manufacturer of Cashmere®, Purex®, Scotties®, SpongeTowels®, and Bonterra™, is excited to announce this year's five minor hockey associations named regional winners of the Kruger Big Assist, a program that gives more kids access to hockey. The five regional winners will each receive a $25,000 Kruger Big Assist donation to subsidize player enrollment fees for those in need.

Since 2020, the Kruger Big Assist has helped more than 1,000 Canadian families get involved in hockey by committing over $800,000 to families and communities across the country, allowing more kids to lace up their skates, hop on the ice and achieve their hockey dreams.

"We're celebrating our five Kruger Big Assist regional winners who are all doing incredible work in their communities to make the game of hockey more accessible and inclusive for all Canadians," said Susan Irving, CMO of Kruger Products. "This year, we're also excited to get Canadians more involved in the Kruger Big Assist by giving them the deciding vote on which association receives the additional $75,000 Grand Prize! So, don't forget to cast your vote and make a lasting impact on a deserving community."

Grand Prize Voting: An Additional $75K!

For the first time, the Canadian public is getting the chance to join in on the assist by voting for which of the five minor hockey associations best demonstrates how they will encourage more kids to play hockey by helping to remove barriers and make the game more accessible, inclusive and equitable.

The association with the most votes will receive an additional $75,000 that will be used to give more kids access to Canada's game. Canadians can cast their vote for the Grand Prize winner online from 5:00 PM ET on April 9 to 5:00 PM ET on April 11. There is a limit of one vote per person, with the Grand Prize winner announced on April 16, 2024.

The Kruger Big Assist 4th Season: Five Winning Minor Hockey Associations

This year's winning associations were selected for their impressive efforts in the following four categories: REACH families in need of financial assistance, INSPIRE youth to fall in love with the sport, SUPPORT youth in developing life skills they can use outside the arena, and ENCOURAGE diversity and inclusion in the community through hockey initiatives.

This year's regional winners are:

Fernie Minor Hockey Association – Fernie, B.C.

– Whitecourt Minor Hockey Association – Whitecourt, AB

– St. Catharines CYO Minor Hockey League – St. Catharines, ON

– Beaujeu Minor Hockey Association – Napierville, QC

– TASA Minor Hockey Association – Upper Tantallon, N.S.

Canadians will be able to learn more about each association's story and cast their vote for the regional winner that best demonstrates its commitment to encouraging more kids to play hockey by visiting www.krugerbigassist.ca on April 9th.

