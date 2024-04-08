IT'S FOAMING DELICIOUS: INTERNATIONAL DELIGHT® LAUNCHES FIRST TO MARKET INNOVATION IN CANADA WITH NEW COLD FOAM

The first-of-its-kind launch brings Canadians an elevated coffee shop beverage experience at home for a fraction of the price.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC and TORONTO, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Say hello to cold foam at home! Available almost everywhere on April 8, 2024, International Delight introduces Canadian coffee fans and flavour lovers to Cold Foam, a first-of-its-kind and delicious NEW product innovation format that effortlessly elevates coffee creations, bringing the premium cold foam coffee shop experience home for the first time. With International Delight Cold Foam, any hot or cold coffee quickly transforms into an ffffing delicious (foaming delicious!) coffee shop drink in three simple steps – simply shake it, foam it, then sip it!

International Delight Canada (CNW Group/Danone Canada)

"International Delight listened to what consumers were looking for and delivered a unique and simple, yet elevated spin to your everyday coffee ritual," said Danone Canada's Marketing Director, Alexandra Latendresse. "With our new Cold Foam, we've created a revolutionary new product that is first to market in Canada, allowing consumers a chance to finally experience a foaming delicious, multi-sensorial product with satisfying flavours and texture - in the comfort of their own home."

As a category leader, International Delight identified cold foam as an emerging trend in coffee, it is rapidly rising in popularity at coffee shops and more than 50 percent of consumers look to recreate coffee shop-style drinks at home1. International Delight recognizes that the next generation of coffee drinkers are taking to social media for unique coffee creation inspiration and thus created its innovative Cold Foam product, distinctive to not only the brand, but to grocery shelves in Canada. Now you can create your favourite coffee shop drink at home and enjoy delightful flavour right at your fingertips.

International Delight Cold Foam aims to capture the hearts of coffee drinkers through two fan-favourite, foaming delicious flavours: French Vanilla and Caramel Macchiato. This coffee shop-style foam topper both creams AND foams in hot or cold coffee, gradually mixing creamer into your cup for a one-of-a-kind, indulgent experience that creates sippable foam in seconds. No frothers or extra tools are needed to deliver the foamy flavour International Delight fans know and love.

International Delight Cold Foam will be available in major Canadian retailers nationwide in April 2024, enhancing over 20 coffees with just one can. In celebration, International Delight is running a pop-up sampling activation at the Toronto Eaton Centre in Toronto, Ontario that will offer free samples of cold brew coffee with International Delight Cold Foam, open to the public from April 29th to May 5th, 2024. Cold Foam is the latest coffee innovation in its endless dedication to consistently deliver exciting coffee enhancing offerings that can't be found anywhere else.

Visit www.InternationalDelight.ca and follow @internationaldelightca on Instagram and @internationaldelightca on TikTok to stay tuned on what's next!

About International Delight Canada

International Delight® Canada has been transforming cups of coffee into moments that spark joy through one-of-a-kind, bold coffee enhancers and iced coffee flavours. By uniting people with smooth and rich flavours that add flavour to your cup and your life, International Delight Canada brings people together over a cup of coffee, creating opportunities for connection, inclusion and celebration. International Delight Canada coffee enhancers and iced coffees are available Canada-wide at major grocery retailers, convenience stores, and mass merchandisers across Canada. For more information, visit www.InternationalDelight.ca .

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is a business unit of Danone and operates from head offices in Boucherville, Quebec and Toronto, Ontario. Danone Canada is the country's largest consumer-facing Certified B Corporation®, demonstrating that the company meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Danone Canada's ambition is to produce healthful dairy, plant-based products, and coffee creamers and beverages, create economic and social value, and nurture natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Its portfolio of brands includes Activia®, Oikos®, DanActive®, Danone®, Silk® plant-based foods and beverages, So Delicious® Dairy Free, Stok®, International Delight®, evian® and more. For more information, connect with Danone Canada online at www.danone.ca , and on Facebook , Twitter , or LinkedIn .

1 Source: "Coffee and RTD Coffee, US 2021" Mintel, August 2021

SOURCE Danone Canada

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Katrina Milich | [email protected]