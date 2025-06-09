Oikos uncovers that elite athletes in Canada are not willing to miss a gym day, even during the playoffs.

TORONTO and BOUCHERVILLE, QC, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The excitement in Canada for the Stanley Cup Final is palpable with the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season. Between office small talk, radio recaps and highlight reels on social media, Canadians cannot escape the hype, but not every fan stays glued to the game. Some ultra-dedicated athletes refuse to miss a workout, heading to the gym even when their favourite team is on the ice.

Oikos PRO Leaves No Athlete Behind in Canada with a Surprise 2025 Stanley Cup® Playoffs Gym Experience (CNW Group/Danone Canada)

This is what Oikos, the official high-protein yogurt of the NHL and beloved Canadian-made Greek yogurt brand, has learned through insights about what matters most to elite performers. As it turns out, high-protein diets dominate their social feeds and morning routines.

Danone Canada collaborated with creative agency BonClub to envision an activation for Oikos PRO that tapped into a real cultural tension: when the playoffs are on, sticking to your training routine gets harder. Oikos PRO was made for moments like these, a high-protein yogurt designed to support serious performance with up to 24 grams of protein per serving.

"As a brand built on purpose, known for its creamy, rich and satisfying yogurt, Oikos PRO is here to fuel consistency and celebrate commitment. Instead of making athletes choose between gym time and game time, we brought both worlds together with a high-energy, playoff-worthy gym time and game takeover that celebrated their discipline,'' said Aurélie Goffinet, Senior Brand Manager at Danone Canada.

The made-for-social moment transformed a Canadian fitness centre into every hockey lover's dream. While others watched the game from their couches, gym-goers lifted weights while enjoying arena lighting, a DJ, cheering fans, and the ultimate playoff atmosphere. Through an authentic approach, the campaign guaranteed a high-energy moment designed to spark user-generated content while speaking to the benefits of Oikos PRO via concession stands and product sampling.

The immersive experience built emotional credibility with Canadians who take their training seriously. An authentic surprise made athletes in the room stop and recognize Oikos as a brand that "gets it.":

"I've definitely skipped out on social plans to prioritize training. Consistency is one of the biggest factors in long-term performance — and for me, that means showing up, even when there's something exciting going on. It's easy to fall off track when you start making exceptions, and I'm not willing to risk that," says Phil Wizard, Olympic medalist and World Champion breakdancer.

About Oikos® Canada

Oikos is part of Danone Canada, a leading health-driven food and beverage company, and offers a diverse range of Greek yogurt, providing consumers with creamy, delicious, and nutritious products tailored to their needs. From Oikos Original, which offers a creamy texture and delightful taste, to Oikos Pro, an innovative protein-packed range with no added sugar, Oikos offers something for all lifestyles including lactose-free, less sugar and high protein options. All Oikos yogurts are proudly prepared in Canada with 100% Canadian milk and part of a B Corp company. Connect with Oikos online at Oikos.ca and on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is part of Danone, a leading global food and beverage company, with head offices in Toronto (ON) and Boucherville (QC). With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. As the country's largest consumer-facing certified B Corp, Danone Canada's portfolio includes iconic pioneering brands in dairy yogurt, plant-based products, coffee creamers and beverages including: Activia, Oikos, Silk, Danone, Two Good, International Delight, evian and more. For more information about Danone Canada and its brands, visit Danone.ca, or LinkedIn.

