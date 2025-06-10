The company announces a $9 million investment in partnership with the Gouvernement du Québec

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Danone Canada is proud to announce a strategic investment of $9 million in its Boucherville plant to launch production of new individual yogurt cups made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin. The company is also aiming to integrate recycled PET (rPET), with an ambition of 30% of the content. This represents a first for Danone's activities in the country, made possible thanks to the support of the Gouvernement du Québec.

This initiative, supported by Danone's Oikos brand – the country's leading high-protein Greek yogurt – marks a major step forward in the agri-food industry and in Danone's commitment to recyclability for its packaging.

This major project is being carried out with the support of the Gouvernement du Québec, notably through Investissement Québec, which is providing a $3 million loan, and RECYC-QUÉBEC, which is contributing a direct grant of $400,000. This initiative is in line with Québec's efforts to reduce plastic pollution and promote innovative, more sustainable packaging strategies.

This project illustrates Danone Canada's capacity for innovation within the Québec industry, and the importance of supporting concrete initiatives for a more durable future.

The new Oikos PET cups are already being deployed at points of sale across the country.

Quotes

"At Danone, innovation is the driving force behind our sustainable development approach. These new yogurt cups from Oikos, the number one brand in Canada*, represent an important milestone in our ambition to reduce the environmental footprint of our packaging and inspire other companies to follow suit towards more sustainable solutions."

Frédéric Guichard, President, Danone Canada

"The Québec population is increasingly aware of the impact of their food consumption on their health and the environment. Danone Canada understands this! Our government is proud to support Danone in this important stage of its development. Established in our region for nearly one hundred years, this company continues to reinvent itself to contribute ever more to the economic vitality of Montérégie and the dynamism of our community."

Suzanne Roy, MNA for Verchères, Minister for the Family and Minister responsible for Montérégie

"I congratulate the Danone Canada team on this innovative and ambitious project. In addition to generating environmental benefits, our $3.4 million investment will help the company remain competitive in a fast-growing, competitive sector and consolidate its presence in the Canadian market. Supporting our companies as they go green helps us build a prosperous, sustainable economy in Québec."

Christine Fréchette, Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy and Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development

"To promote better management of our residual materials and increase their circularity, we need to review our practices and innovate in all sectors of activity, including agri-food. I'm delighted to see Danone Canada actively committed to reducing its ecological footprint and contributing to a more circular economy in Québec. It's with initiatives like this that we will stimulate the growth of a green economy in all our regions."

Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks

"Danone Canada is an example to follow when it comes to putting down roots in Québec. This new investment not only reaffirms their commitment to the Québec market, but also illustrates Québec's ability to attract quality foreign direct investment in our strategic sectors. We are proud to accompany Danone in this new phase, which combines innovation, sustainability and tangible economic benefits."

Hubert Bolduc, President, Investissement Québec International

"As RECYC-QUÉBEC aims to accelerate the transition to a circular economy, it was only natural for us to be involved in making this project a reality. This effort also reinforces our dedication to supporting innovations that address problematic materials, like plastic packaging. Ecodesign is a pivotal strategy in the circular economy and is also a very important path forward that we absolutely must collectively invest in to reduce our footprint."

Emmanuelle Géhin, President and CEO, RECYC-QUÉBEC

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is part of Danone, a leading global food and beverage company, with head offices in Toronto (ON) and Boucherville (QC). With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. As the country's largest consumer-facing certified B Corp, Danone Canada's portfolio includes iconic pioneering brands in dairy yogurt, plant-based products, coffee creamers and beverages including: Activia, Oikos, Silk, Danone, Two Good, International Delight, evian and more. For more information about Danone Canada and its brands, visit Danone.ca, or LinkedIn.

* NIQ Markettrack, yogurt, Grocery Banners, Drugs and Mass Merchandise, Year-to-date April 19, 2025.

SOURCE Danone Canada

