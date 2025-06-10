BOUCHERVILLE, QC, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Danone Canada invites media representatives to the unveiling of a major initiative highlighting its commitment to the circular economy in Canada, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at its Boucherville plant.

In the company of its financial partners, the Gouvernement du Québec, Investissement Québec and RECYC-QUÉBEC, the company will present details of the investment project and its anticipated spin-offs.

DATE: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

TIME: 9:30 a.m. (doors open at 9:00 a.m.)

PLACE: Boucherville

SPEAKERS:

Frédéric Guichard, President, Danone Canada

Suzanne Roy , Minister of Families and Minister responsible for the Montérégie region

, Minister of Families and Minister responsible for the Montérégie region Hubert Bolduc , President, Investissement Québec International

, President, Investissement Québec International Emmanuelle Géhin, President and CEO, RECYC-QUÉBEC

Members of the Danone Canada team will be available to take questions from the media about the investment project.

Journalists wishing to attend must confirm their participation with the Danone Canada communications team before June 10, 8:00 a.m., by writing to the following e-mail address: [email protected]. The precise address of the event will then be forwarded.

For security reasons, media representatives will not be granted access to the plant.

SOURCE Danone Canada

[email protected]