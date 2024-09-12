September is BBBS Month, an opportunity to highlight the organization's mentoring programs across Canada that make a meaningful difference in the lives of the country's young people.

Currently, 10,000 kids across Canada are on BBBS mentorship waitlists. The greatest need is for male role models.

Throughout BBBS Month, a new campaign produced by Mercedes-Benz will be encouraging Canadians to learn more about opportunities to volunteer with BBBS in their local communities.

There is more information about the partnership between Mercedes-Benz Canada and BBBS available at www.mercedes-benz.ca/drivingyourfuture

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - There are currently 10,000 kids across Canada on waitlists for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) mentoring programs. By volunteering as mentors – aka a "BIGs" - with BBBS, Canadians have the power to make meaningful differences in the lives of young people, or "Littles." Each mentor receives training and support from BBBS's professional staff on how to build a safe, consistent relationship with their "Little," and commits to volunteering a few hours of their time each month. These mentoring relationships can be extremely fulfilling for adult mentors, and truly life-changing for young mentees.

A new campaign by Mercedes-Benz encourages Canadians to volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS). Inspired by the true story of a BBBS match who bonded over a shared interest in cars, the campaign video shows a boy and his “Big” visiting a garage full of high-performance vehicles, where they meet a racecar driver. The driver featured is Marc Lafleur, a Canadian entrepreneur, racecar driver, and former “Little” with BBBS. www.mercedes-benz.ca/drivingyourfuture (CNW Group/Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.)

A "Big" is an older, encouraging friend who helps a child realize their potential, building the young person's self-confidence by spending time with them, engaging in meaningful conversations, and supporting them in the pursuit of their goals. The relationship is built through activities that are fun and enjoyable for both the "Big" and the "Little".

Inspired by the true story of a BBBS match who bonded over a shared interest in cars - often visiting car dealerships during their outings together - Mercedes-Benz Canada has produced a new campaign to air throughout September (BBBS Month), which encourages Canadians to learn more about opportunities with the organization in their local communities.

In the campaign video, a boy with a keen interest in cars is picked up by his "Big" to visit a garage full of high-performance vehicles, where they meet a racecar driver. The driver featured in the spot is Marc Lafleur, a Canadian entrepreneur, racecar driver, and former "Little," whose life choices were supported by the BBBS mentor he met over 20 years ago. Marc has recently collaborated with Mercedes-Benz Canada and BBBS on Driving Your Future events where he has shared his story with the next generation of "Littles," hoping to serve as proof positive that anyone, from any background, can find success. Lafleur is also featured as part of BBBS's most recent "Mentorship Equals" communication; another initiative designed to recruit volunteer mentors for the organization's mentorship programs.

"I hope raising awareness about opportunities to volunteer with BBBS inspires Canadians to get involved and make a difference for young people in their communities," says Lafleur. "I always had support from my parents, but having an adult outside of my direct family take an interest in me and my interests was pivotal in building my self-confidence, inspiring me to set goals for myself, and driving me to go after them."

"We know that mentorship absolutely helps a child make positive choices and channel their resilience, directly improving their life outcomes well into adulthood," says Jill Zelmanovits, President and CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada. "Our programming works when the community – corporate partners and individuals – come together to uplift Canada's young people. With its investments in Driving Your Future, Mercedes-Benz is leading the next generation to reach their full potential. By volunteering a few hours of their time each month, Canadians have the power to make a truly meaningful difference."

"With our sustainable business strategy and our investments in corporate citizenship initiatives like Driving Your Future, Mercedes-Benz is focused on creating a better tomorrow. We want our customers to feel proud knowing that when they drive a Mercedes-Benz, they are driving the future for Canada's young people," says Andreas Tetzloff, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada.

Learn about Big Brother Big Sisters programs in your local community

Life-changing mentoring relationships ignite the power and potential of young people. Youth with mentors do better in school, lead healthier lives, and give back to society. There are BBBS member agencies across Canada. Canadians can complete this form to learn more about local volunteer opportunities with BBBS in their community: https://bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/mentorship-equals-learn-more/

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada (BBBSC) is a not-for-profit leader who unites a network of local mentoring providers and volunteers from coast to coast to coast. Children and families are at the heart of all we do. Mentoring builds resilience and enables children and youth to reach their full potential. BBBSC supports over 95 individual BBBS service providers by igniting growth, innovation, and collective strength in urban, rural, remote, and Indigenous reaching communities.

About Driving Your Future

With Driving Your Future, Mercedes-Benz has partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters to empower the next generation of Canadians through mentorship. As part of this national partnership, Mercedes-Benz is the presenting partner of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada's (BBBSC) National Youth Mentoring Advisory Council (NYMAC). NYMAC is a nationwide consortium of youth experts (aged 17-28) who help shape the future of mentorship across the country. NYMAC provides consultation, undertakes projects, and takes a leadership role in supporting BBBSC on issues related to youth mentoring, ensuring the voice of Canadian youth authentically informs the organization's work. There is more information available at www.mercedes-benz.ca/drivingyourfuture.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and all-electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 57 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 35,949 vehicles in 2023.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.

For more information, please contact: Sinead Brown, [email protected]; Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca