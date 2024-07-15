GATINEAU, QC, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The media are invited to participate in a tour of Structures KSM along with Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac. Structures KSM is an innovative SME in Gatineau specializing in the manufacture of roof trusses.

MP Chatel will take the opportunity to highlight a CED financial contribution for the business and will be available to answer the media's questions after the tour.

Date:

July 17, 2024

Time:

10:00 a.m.

Location:

Structures KSM

920 Rue de Vernon

Gatineau, Quebec

J9J 3K5

We ask any journalists wishing to participate in this tour to confirm their attendance by writing to the following email address by 12 noon on July 16, 2024: [email protected]. CED will use the email addresses received to send out the news release the day of the announcement.

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 613-327-5918, [email protected]