Invitation to media - Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean, will visit the future site of the incubator of the Corporation d'innovation et développement Alma-Lac-Saint-Jean-Est (CIDAL)

/CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion,

will visit the future site of CIDAL's entrepreneurship incubator.

ALMA, QC, July 15, 2019 Media representatives are invited to come and discover this new space that will enable the organization to enhance its support offering to incubated businesses. This project is made possible through financial assistance from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

For safety reasons, visitors must wear pants that cover the ankles and flat-soled closed shoes. In addition, a hard hat will be provided on site.

Date of the visit:

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Time:

9:30 a.m.

Location:

580 Sacré-Coeur St. W.

Alma QC

G8B 1M3

