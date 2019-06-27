Invitation to media - Press conference regarding CED support for two Indigenous businesses and one bio-food organization in the Sept-Rivières regional county municipality Français
Jun 27, 2019, 12:07 ET
SEPT-ÎLES, QC, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
As part of a tour of the Côte-Nord region, Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon–La Mitis–Matane–Matapédia and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce financial support for Table bioalimentaire Côte-Nord, Phytimpact and Groupe UMEK.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
Press conference date
June 28, 2019
Time
11:15 a.m.
Location
Toi Moi et Café
Conference Room
685 Laure Boulevard
Sept-Îles, Quebec
G4R 1X8
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Tel.: 514-283-7443, Email: dec.media.ced@canada.ca
