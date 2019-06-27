Invitation to media - Press conference regarding CED support for two Indigenous businesses and one bio-food organization in the Sept-Rivières regional county municipality

SEPT-ÎLES, QC, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

As part of a tour of the Côte-Nord region, Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon–La Mitis–Matane–Matapédia and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce financial support for Table bioalimentaire Côte-Nord, Phytimpact and Groupe UMEK.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date

June 28, 2019

Time

11:15 a.m.

Location

Toi Moi et Café

Conference Room

685 Laure Boulevard

Sept-Îles, Quebec

G4R 1X8

