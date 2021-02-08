QUÉBEC, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

To boost manufacturing businesses demonstrating innovation and to prepare them for the recovery, the Government of Canada will announce financial support in several Quebec regions.

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, invites media representatives to a press conference on support for SiliCycle, M2S Électronique and Usitech Précision.

The announcement of this CED financial contribution will be made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

The manufacturing industry will play a major role in the economic recovery and, for several years now, has had to demonstrate adaptability and creativity to transform its way of operating.

Date:

February 9, 2021

Time:

2:30 p.m.

Location:

The press conference will be held online through the Zoom platform.

Journalists must confirm their participation by registering at the following address: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9Gz7QQeuQH2x3tR4tVMSjg.

