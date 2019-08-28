Invitation to media - Government of Canada press conference to announce the winners of the CED Fast Forward Challenge

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable David Lametti, Member of Parliament for LaSalle‒Émard‒Verdun, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will unveil the names of the ten businesses that have won the CED Fast Forward Challenge. The five winning businesses from the Greater Montréal area will be in attendance.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date

Friday, August 30, 2019

Time

3:30 p.m.

Location

6th Floor

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

800 René-Lévesque Blvd. West

Montréal, Quebec

H3B 1X9



Please note that the event will be streamed live on the CED Fast Forward Challenge webpage.



