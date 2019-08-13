Invitation to media - Announcement regarding Government of Canada support for SERDEX International Français

Aug 13, 2019

SAGUENAY, QC, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will announce financial support for SERDEX International, a regional export promotion organization operating throughout the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date
Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Time
10:30 a.m.

Location
Industries Dodec
1275 Bersimis Street
Saguenay, Quebec
G7K 1A4

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca

