Invitation to media - Announcement regarding Government of Canada support for SERDEX International

SAGUENAY, QC, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)



Richard Hébert, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will announce financial support for SERDEX International, a regional export promotion organization operating throughout the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Time

10:30 a.m.

Location

Industries Dodec

1275 Bersimis Street

Saguenay, Quebec

G7K 1A4

