Eight days of competition including six first-time winter adaptive sports

Schedule designed with minimal overlap for best experience for all

Pre-registration for early ticket access closes Sept 22

Come cheer on Team Canada and all Nations!

The latest video from the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 features Invictus Games Team Canada alumni and six-time medalist Patrick Lévis, alongside Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Founding Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation. Watch HERE.

Editor's note: The official sports schedule of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 can be downloaded HERE.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - "The Invictus Games changed my life. Don't miss the chance to let them change yours." With this powerful invitation from Major (Retired) Patrick Lévis, Team Canada alumni and six-time Invictus medalist, the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, published the schedule for all eleven sport competitions during nine life-changing days February 8 -16, making it easier than ever to plan to be part of it. Pre-registration for early access to affordable tickets including limited sport event tickets is open at https://invictusgames2025.ca/tickets/.

The latest video from the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 features Invictus Games Team Canada alumni and six-time medalist Patrick Lévis, alongside Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Founding Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation. (CNW Group/Vancouver Whistler Games Corporation)

Opening and Closing Ceremonies

The Games will kick off in the spirit of celebration with the Opening Ceremony at BC Place on Saturday, February 8 at 1:00 p.m. PT. The Closing Ceremony at Rogers Arena will bring the Games to a spectacular finale on Sunday, February 16 at 6:00 p.m. PT. Both Ceremonies at these iconic Canadian venues will be broadcast live on Bell Media's TSN and CTV. More information on the Ceremonies is available HERE.

Sport Schedule

The Games' sport schedule purposefully provides the best experience for the up to 550 competitors from up to 25 Nations, their family and friends and all supporters. In an Invictus Games first, there is minimal competition overlap with a dedicated full day for nine of the eleven sport competitions which largely taking place between 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. PT. This allows competitors to participate in multiple events, to cheer on fellow competitors, and means supporters of all ages can experience more life-changing sport performances.

Another first in­­ Invictus Games history is the kickoff of the sport program with a winter sport, Wheelchair Curling, on Sunday, February 9 at Hillcrest Recreation Centre, home to the Vancouver Curling Club. The Wheelchair Basketball competition will also take place that day, at the Vancouver Convention Centre (VCC).

Three days of Whistler snow and ice competition start on Monday, February 10, with Skeleton at the Whistler Sliding Centre (WSC). On Tuesday, February 11, Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding (Novice) will follow at Whistler Alpine Venue (WAV), followed by a second round of Skeleton finals at WSC. That same day, Nordic Skiing and Biathlon races will be staged at Whistler Olympic Park (WOP). February 12 rounds out the winter adaptive sport schedule with Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding (Intermediate) races at WAV.

It's then back to Vancouver with Wheelchair Rugby at VCC on Thursday, February 13, followed by Swimming at UBC's Aquatic Center on Friday, February 14.

The weekend has been saved for some of the most popular indoor sports, all at VCC including Sitting Volleyball on Saturday, February 15 and Indoor Rowing on Sunday, February 16, which will bring the sport events to a dramatic finale just before the Closing: Celebration Ceremony at Rogers Arena.

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Founding Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, reinforced the life-changing nature of the Games, commenting that "Sport has the ability to heal, to change lives and to save lives. For so many of these competitors getting to the start line has been one of the hardest moments of their life but at the Games, their lives are changed."

"We can't wait to welcome everyone to these life-changing events. Plan to be a part of this unforgettable celebration of the unconquered Invictus spirit by pre-registering for early access to tickets," said Scott Moore, CEO, Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

The sport schedule release is complemented by a two-minute video featuring the courageous journey of Team Canada alumni Major (Retired) Patrick Lévis, six-time Invictus Games medalist (The Hague 2020) and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Founding Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation. The fast-paced sport compilation features dramatic moments of previous Invictus Games sport events cut to the Games' signature 'Battle Cry' soundtrack.

Free Invictus Villages

The Vancouver Invictus Village, a free, fun and family-friendly supporter experience will run every day from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT from Sunday, February 9 through to Sunday, February 16 at the VCC. Participants can cheer on all sport competitions live on a large screen and enjoy Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 partner activations, live entertainment, games, competitions, giveaways and more. Food and beverage concessions will also be available.

The Whistler Invictus Village will run from Sunday, February 9 through Thursday, February 13 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT, offering daily live concerts, sport competition live viewing locations, cultural and family-friendly activities through five different activation zones on the Village Stroll. Cafés and restaurants throughout Whistler Village will operate as usual.

Stay tuned for more information on the Invictus Villages in the coming weeks.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be a highly memorable celebration of courage, resilience and the unbreakable spirit of the Invictus community. The Games promises family-friendly, affordable experiences and memories for a lifetime. Pre-register before September 22 for early access to tickets to these life-changing events today: https://invictusgames2025.ca/tickets/

About Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. From February 8th – 16th 2025, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together up to 550 competitors from up to 25 nations in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Invictus means unconquered and the Games celebrate courage, resiliency and the strength of the human spirit. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the valued Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

Visit invictusgames2025.ca for our latest news, supporting materials and full Games details.

SOURCE Vancouver Whistler Games Corporation

Media Contact: Olivia Frankel, Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, [email protected], 604-505-1739