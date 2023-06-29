OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians know that child care is not a luxury—it is a necessity. That is why the Government of Canada is working with provincial, territorial and Indigenous partners to create a Canada-wide early learning and child care (ELCC) system that increases access to high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive ELCC programs and services.

Today in Ottawa, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, joined the Honourable Stephen Lecce, Ontario's Minister of Education, to announce the creation of just over 2,900 new affordable child care spaces in Ottawa.

As part of the Canada–Ontario Canada-wide ELCC Agreement, the Government of Canada is providing more than $10.2 billion toward early learning and child care in Ontario. Under this agreement, Ontario is on track to create 86,000 new spaces by the end of 2026, including up to 42,000 by the end of 2023. The agreement with Ontario is part of the larger Canada-wide plan to create 250,000 new child care spaces across the country. These new licensed spaces will be predominantly among not-for-profit, public and family-based child care providers.

Families in Ontario have also seen a reduction in fees of 50% on average for licensed child care, resulting in savings of up to $8,500 per child per year. The governments of Canada and Ontario are working together to ensure that Ontario families have access to licensed child care for an average of $10 a day by March 31, 2026.

These achievements are all part of the Government of Canada's commitment to bringing affordable, inclusive and high-quality care to families across the country and offering children the best possible start in life.

Quotes

"We know that creating new child care spaces is critical to ensuring our Canada-wide early learning and child care plan is a success. This is an important step for families in Ottawa who rely on child care close to home and work. By working with the Government of Ontario, high-quality, affordable and inclusive child care is becoming a reality in the province."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould

"The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for families while giving children the best start in life. These new child care spaces will increase access to affordable child care across Ottawa, saving families thousands per year."

– President of the Treasury Board of Canada, MP for Ottawa-Vanier, Mona Fortier

"We are delivering savings directly to families while increasing access to child care spaces for families across Ottawa. Our government believes that child care should not be the cost of a mortgage payment, which is why we took action to finally make child care affordable. In addition to cutting child care fees by 50%, we are proud to deliver additional spaces so that more Ottawa families benefit and ultimately save their hard-earned money."

– The Honourable Stephen Lecce, Ontario's Minister of Education

"Our government is continuing to support families with the addition of new child care spaces in our community. Today's announcement, along with the reduction of child care fees, is another positive step for families."

– Lisa MacLeod, MPP for Nepean

"I am proud that Ontario's government is taking real steps to support parents and families with affordable, reliable child care. Thousands more Ontario families have access to the child care they need. I am excited to say we're getting it done for parents across Ottawa, and all of Ontario."

– Goldie Ghamari, MPP for Carleton

"Ottawa is a rapidly growing city with an increased demand for stable employment and family support to meet the evolving needs for child care and early learning services. The provincial government's investment will help the city increase access to high-quality, affordable child care, especially for families who face systemic barriers, and will support the families in our communities that need it most."

– Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor, City of Ottawa

Quick Facts

Ontario signed its Canada -wide early learning and child care agreement on March 27, 2022 .





signed its -wide early learning and child care agreement on . The Government of Canada made a transformative investment of over $27 billion over five years to build a Canada -wide early learning and child care system with the provinces and territories. Combined with other investments, including investments in Indigenous early learning and child care, up to $30 billion over five years will be provided in support of early learning and child care and Indigenous early learning and child care.





made a transformative investment of over over five years to build a -wide early learning and child care system with the provinces and territories. Combined with other investments, including investments in Indigenous early learning and child care, up to over five years will be provided in support of early learning and child care and Indigenous early learning and child care. The Government of Canada is aiming to support the creation of approximately 250,000 new child care spaces across the country. These new licensed spaces will primarily be among not-for-profit, public and family-based child care providers. To date, over 50,000 new spaces have been announced across Canada .

