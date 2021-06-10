Member of Parliament Lyne Bessette announces funding for arts and culture organizations in the Eastern Townships

BROMONT, QC, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Arts and culture inspire us, bring us together, and strengthen our communities and our economy. For the past year, the pandemic has had a severe impact on cultural organizations. Many of these organizations are under significant financial pressure and have had to either fully review their programming or cancel their activities. During these difficult times, the Government of Canada intends to continue to support them.

That is why Lyne Bessette, Member of Parliament (Brome–Missisquoi), on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced an investment of $106,000 for eight arts, culture, and heritage organizations in the Eastern Townships.

The funding recipients are the Association patrimoine Estrie, the Sutton Jazz Festival, the Circuit des arts Memphrémagog, the Comité d'exposition sur les arts et la culture caribéenne, Musique et traditions illimitée, Tour des arts, the Société Bromont en arts and the Festifolies en Armandie. This support is being offered through the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program. See the attached fact sheet for full details.

Quotes

"Our government has been very much attuned to the reality and challenges facing cultural organizations since the onset of the pandemic. That is why we quickly began to search for solutions. Our investments demonstrate our commitment to helping arts organizations express their creativity and to strengthening our communities. We hope the people of the Eastern Townships and surrounding areas can enjoy attending shows and festivals again in the near future."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The cultural sector has been very generous in the last few months in giving people moments of joy through the difficult days we have been experiencing. In our region, many organizations and cultural events need support to be able to reinvent themselves or to survive the cancellation of their annual programming. I am very pleased that the funding announced today is supporting culture in Brome–Missisquoi, and I invite everyone to enjoy and take part in local culture."

—Lyne Bessette, Member of Parliament (Brome–Missisquoi)

Quick Facts

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program offers local artists and artisans, heritage performers, and specialists more opportunities to engage with their communities through festivals, events and projects. It also allows local groups to celebrate their region's history and heritage.

Associated Links

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

Backgrounder

Organization Project Title Funding ASSOCIATION PATRIMOINE ESTRIE L'Expo Vintage $24,800 CIRCUIT DES ARTS MEMPHRÉMAGOG Circuit des arts Memphrémagog $6,800 COMITÉ D'EXPOSITION SUR LES ARTS ET LA CULTURE CARIBÉENNE (C.E.A.C.C.) Festiv'Arts Caribéen $13,800 FESTIFOLIES EN ARMANDIE Festifolies en Armandie $14,100 FESTIVAL DE JAZZ DE SUTTON Festival de jazz de Sutton $12,200 MUSIQUE ET TRADITIONS ILLIMITÉES Festival Violon Traditionnel Sutton $5,500 SOCIÉTÉ BROMONT EN ART Bromont en art $20,200 TOUR DES ARTS Tour des Arts $8,600

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, 819-997-7788, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

