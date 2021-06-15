Investment for a Community Capital Project in Saint-Léonard

René Arseneault, Member of Parliament (Madawaska–Restigouche), announces funding for the Town of Saint–Léonard, New Brunswick, to create an outdoor community space

SAINT-LÉONARD, NB, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians have been grappling with the effects of the pandemic for over a year. Cultural and arts organizations have been especially hard hit by COVID-19. Celebrations and commemorations are activities that strengthen our communities and our economy. In these challenging times, the Government of Canada is committed to continuing its support for these organizations.

Today, René Arseneault, Member of Parliament (Madawaska–Restigouche), announced an investment of $223,000 in a community capital project by the Town of Saint-Léonard, New Brunswick. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage. The project will create an outdoor community space in a park to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Saint-Léonard. It will also allow the community to continue its cultural programming and broaden its lineup of musical, artistic and community activities.

The Government of Canada is providing this funding under the Legacy Fund component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program.

"Our government is sensitive to the challenges cultural organizations face and the difficult situation they've been in since the beginning of the pandemic. This investment shows our commitment to helping arts organizations express their creativity and strengthen our communities. We sincerely hope everyone in Saint-Léonard can soon go back to enjoying shows and festivals in person again."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program gives communities opportunities to celebrate their past and present.

The Legacy Fund provides financial assistance for community capital projects that restore, renovate or transform existing buildings or outdoor spaces.

