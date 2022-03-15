The Government of Canada is supporting official-language minority communities and promoting our linguistic duality

NEW BRUNSWICK, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada understands the crucial role played by organizations working to protect our two official languages across the country. They not only provide essential support to official-language minority communities, but also help promote our linguistic duality to ensure a promising future for generations to come.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, announced nearly $4 million in funding for 21 Francophone organizations in New Brunswick. Provided through the Development of Official-Language Communities Program, this important financial support will enable organizations to continue to operate, as well as promote the dynamism and vitality of official-language minority communities.

The federal government will remain an ally of these official language organizations that do such important work. Thanks to them, Canadians will continue to grow, learn and dream in the language of their choice.

Quotes

"As someone who grew up in Moncton, I know how important it is to support organizations working in official-language minority communities. Today's investment will allow organizations in New Brunswick to pursue their activities and ensure the vitality of Francophone communities in our beautiful region. When it comes to protecting and promoting our two official languages, our government will always be there"

—The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Quick Facts

The Official Languages Support Programs represent the largest federal investment in official languages. These include the Development of Official-Language Communities Program and the Enhancement of Official Languages Program.

The Government of Canada is providing this funding under the Development of Official-Language Communities Program (Community Life component, Cooperation with the Community Sector sub-component). This program enhances the vitality of Canada's English- and French-speaking minority communities and supports their development.

On March 1, 2022, the Government of Canada introduced an improved bill for substantive equality between Canada's official languages to better reflect a changing society. This bill aims to address the decline of French in Canada, to clarify and strengthen the part of the Official Languages Act concerning the promotion of official languages, and to support minority communities.

Data Table

Client Name Annual Funding Amount RADARTS INC. $119,880 ASSOCIATION ACADIENNE DES ARTISTES PROFESSIONNEL.LE.S DU N.-B. INC. $120,000 ASSOCIATION DES RADIOS COMMUNAUTAIRES ACADIENNES DU NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK INC. $97,000 ASSOCIATION FRANCOPHONE DES AÎNÉS DU NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK INC. $90,000 ASSOCIATION FRANCOPHONE DES MUNICIPALITÉS DU NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK INC. $84,000 ASSOCIATION FRANCOPHONE DES PARENTS DU NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK INC. $114,000 CONSEIL PROVINCIAL DES SOCIÉTÉS CULTURELLES INC. $706,000 CONSEIL POUR LE DÉVELOPPEMENT DE L'ALPHABÉTISME ET DES COMPÉTENCES DES ADULTES DU NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK INC. $40,000 LA COOPÉRATIVE DE THÉÂTRE L'ESCAOUETTE LTÉE $57,600 LA FÉDÉRATION DES JEUNES FRANCOPHONES DU NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK INC. $223,000 LE GALA DE LA CHANSON DE CARAQUET INC. $66,500 MOUVEMENT ACADIEN DES COMMUNAUTÉS EN SANTÉ DU NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK INC. $75,000 PRODUCTION DE L'ÉTOILE INC. $102,000 REGROUPEMENT FÉMINISTE DU NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK INC. $95,000 SALON DU LIVRE DE DIEPPE INC. $12,000 LE SALON DU LIVRE DE LA PÉNINSULE ACADIENNE INC. $12,000 SALON DU LIVRE D'EDMUNDSTON INC. $12,000 SOCIÉTÉ DE L'ACADIE DU NOUVEAU-BRUNSWICK INC. $630,000 LA SOCIÉTÉ DES JEUX DE L'ACADIE INC. $145,800 ASSOCIATION RÉGIONALE DE LA COMMUNAUTÉ FRANCOPHONE DE SAINT-JEAN INC. $468,000 LA SOCIÉTÉ NATIONALE DE L'ACADIE INC. $363,000 TOTAL $3,632,780

Follow us on Twitter: @CdnHeritage, @freetobeme_ca, @SportCanada_En, @capital_exp

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Marianne Blondin, Press Secretary, Office for the Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected], 1-343-543-8853; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]