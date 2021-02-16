The Government of Canada supports a new creative hub in Winnipeg's historic Exchange District

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing $4 million in a new infrastructure project that will support Winnipeg's arts and culture community.

Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency), and Member of Parliament (Winnipeg South), today announced funding for the Market Lands project. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

CentreVenture Development Corporation is leading the Market Lands project, which will be a new mixed-use high-rise building, with eight floors of apartments above a two-floor creative hub. Funding of $4 million, from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, is being provided to the 20,000-square-foot, two-floor creative hub component. This hub will be the focal point of the new development and will include spaces for three artist-run centres and a sector council for creative industries, as well as multi-use shared spaces. It is expected be complete in the summer of 2024.

Quotes

"Our government knows that artists and creators need vibrant, functional and supportive spaces in which to develop and share their talents with Canadians and the world. Creative hubs are all about bringing together people—artists, cultural entrepreneurs and organizations—in spaces that encourage development and collaboration, and that will help grow the creative economy."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Market Lands is an exciting project for the arts community and for Winnipeg. What is now just an empty space in the middle of the historic Exchange District will soon become a beacon for Winnipeg's artists and creators, a welcoming public destination in this vibrant neighbourhood, and an important part of Winnipeg's economy."

—Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency), and Member of Parliament (Winnipeg South)

"The Creative Hub is the heart and foundation of the Market Lands redevelopment project. This generous support from the federal government will help build high-profile sustainable spaces for four important arts organizations, further anchoring the creative sector as a key economic driver of downtown Winnipeg."

—Angela Mathieson, President and CEO, CentreVenture Development Corporation

Quick Facts

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation, including creative hubs. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces. Since its creation in 2001, the fund has supported more than 1,000 projects, including spaces for performing arts, visual arts, media arts, museum collections, heritage displays and creative hubs.

Established in 1999, CentreVenture Development Corporation is an arms-length agency of the City of Winnipeg, whose mandate is to provide leadership in the planning, development, coordination, and implementation of projects and activities in the downtown.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

