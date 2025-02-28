Government of Canada grants over $5.5 million to projects that will contribute to local business growth.

SHAWINIGAN, QC, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting businesses so they can seize growth and economic diversification opportunities that are promising for the future contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions.

That is why the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, took the opportunity during his visit to Shawinigan Aluminium to announce a total of $5,528,353 in CED financial support to assist 18 promising projects in the Mauricie region.

The recipients are Shawinigan Aluminium, HDI Technologies, Métal Dupont, Laurentide Environment, Les Équipements Gaétan (LEG Group), Atikamekw Sipi - Conseil de la Nation Atikamekw, Atelier d'usinage Gélinas, Matelas Avanti, Festival Western de St-Tite, Domaine du Lac‑Édouard 2013, Synapse Electronics, La Cité de l'Énergie, Fût Mauricie, Placeteco, Usinage URS (Usinage R. Sauvé), Structure Robko, Chambre de commerce et d'industrie du Haut-Saint-Maurice and Ray Metal.

The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED. These CED investments will foster the growth and expansion of businesses and organizations and an enhanced tourism experience in the region. They will also enable the acquisition of new equipment, support increased production and stimulate innovation, among other things. The funding from CED will also make it possible to boost the marketing strategy outside Quebec for tourist attractions and strengthen the economic development activities of the Nation Atikamekw's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Further information on each of the projects is available in the related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Investing in our businesses means investing in the future of our regions. By supporting innovation, diversification and expansion, we are propelling the Mauricie region towards sustainable growth and creating opportunities that benefit all. Leveraging the assets of our organizations is essential to ensure our economy is strong and create good jobs here at home, in the Mauricie region."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"SMEs are at the core of community development and are part of our economic growth plan. Thanks to CED's support, we are helping these businesses and organizations to not only improve their productivity and competitiveness, but also create positive economic spin-offs for their communities. The contribution of these 19 organizations to the Mauricie region's economic vitality is significant, and our economy as a whole will benefit from the success and impacts of their projects."

The Honourable Pascale St‍-‍Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

SMEs represent 99.7% of Quebec businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP.

businesses and contribute to 50% of the province's GDP. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

