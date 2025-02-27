MONTRÉAL, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - There is no relationship more important to Canada than the one it has with Indigenous Peoples, the original inhabitants and stewards of lands and waters in Canada since time immemorial. We remain committed to working with Indigenous partners to advance reconciliation, recognizing the role of Indigenous leadership in environmental stewardship, and helping ensure the world we leave to future generations is safe and healthy.

Today, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, was joined by the President of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA), Olayuk Akesuk, to announce the signing of the SINAA Project Finance for Permanence Agreement between the Government of Canada, the QIA, The Pew Charitable Trusts, and the Aajuraq Conservation Fund Society.

Contributions to the SINAA Agreement include a planned $200 million from the Government of Canada, along with $70 million pledged from philanthropic donors in Canada and around the world. Over the next 15 years, these investments are projected to attract $318 million to the Qikiqtani region, with more jobs, opportunities, and Inuit-led stewardship of lands and waters. The agreement will also make meaningful progress in advancing the goal to conserve 30 per cent of oceans in Canada by 2030, adding an additional 3.68 per cent contribution to Canada's water-based ecosystems.

This milestone agreement in advancing Inuit-led conservation and reconciliation includes a new conservation plan to establish a robust and lasting network of proposed Inuit-led and protected water and land conservation areas in Canada's Arctic. Protecting these areas will ensure the long-term health and sustainability of ecosystems, while safeguarding the well-being and ways of life of Inuit communities in the region. In Inuktitut, SINAA means "the floe edge", where the open sea meets the frozen sea, becoming a vibrant ecosystem of marine life. With the SINAA Agreement, we will strengthen existing protected and conserved ecosystems through enhanced partnership with Inuit governance.

To further support economic opportunities for the Qikiqtani Inuit, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the QIA have signed the Qikiqtani Fisheries Agreement. The agreement provides funding over the next 10 years to support both acquiring access to offshore commercial fisheries, vessels and gear, and training to participate in offshore commercial fishing in adjacent waters.

With these investments, we are building an economy based on conservation, investing in community infrastructure like the Arctic Bay Small Craft Harbour, and creating jobs where Inuit knowledge will be leveraged and valorized to protect Northern ecosystems.

As one of the most biodiverse areas of the Arctic, the Qikiqtani region is home to some of the world's most iconic species, including narwhals, whales, and polar bears. With today's landmark agreement, we reaffirm our commitment to working alongside Inuit and Northern partners to protect these precious ecosystems that are so deeply intertwined with Inuit culture, economy, and well-being. Together, we are ensuring biodiversity and livelihoods are sustained for generations to come.

Quotes

"The Canadian Arctic has been home to vibrant ecosystems and Indigenous communities for generations. With today's announcement, we are strengthening our commitment to protecting lands, waters, and wildlife, honouring Inuit-led conservation efforts, and walking forward on the shared path of reconciliation. Working together with provinces, territories, Inuit communities, and other partners, we can build a future where traditions, stories, and ways of life are preserved and celebrated."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"Today, we are reaching a historic milestone in Canadian history. The agreement signed today sets the foundations for Inuit-led and governed conservation efforts to protect our culture, lands, waters, and wildlife. Today is a proud day, and I thank the Government of Canada, donors, and the philanthropic community for seeing our vision and working with us to make it a reality."

— Olayuk Akesuk, President of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association

"Canada is proud to be part of the SINAA Agreement advancing Inuit-led conservation in the Arctic. This agreement marks an important milestone in partnership and honours the vital role of Inuit stewardship in safeguarding the environment. Through this important partnership, we are supporting the well-being of Inuit in the Qikiqtani region today, while conserving ecosystems for our children and grandchildren."

— The Hon. Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Nature and oceans are defining elements of Canada's identity. Protecting them is crucial not only in the fight against biodiversity loss and climate change, but also in preserving our deep connection to nature and building a sustainable future – one where Indigenous traditions and knowledge are at the heart of our conservation efforts. We are proud to work with Inuit partners and territorial governments through the SINAA Agreement to advance new and enhanced Inuit-led marine conservation areas in the Arctic, ensuring that the region's diverse and unique marine ecosystems can thrive."

— The Hon. Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick Facts

The Project Finance for Permanence (PFP) model provides for multi-partner investments and sustainable financing for large-scale conservation and sustainable development projects. These initiatives bring together Indigenous organizations, governments, and the philanthropic community to identify shared goals for protecting nature and ultimately halting biodiversity loss while advancing community well-being and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

In recent years, the Government of Canada has made historic investments in Indigenous-led conservation projects, including through initiatives like the Indigenous Guardians program.

has made historic investments in Indigenous-led conservation projects, including through initiatives like the Indigenous Guardians program. In December 2022 , during the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity in Montréal, Quebec , the federal government pledged to deliver up to $800 million in support of up to four Indigenous-led PFP initiatives. Today's SINAA announcement is the third of these initiatives, following the launch of the Great Bear Sea PFP and the NWT Our Land for the Future PFP initiatives last year.

, during the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity in Montréal, , the federal government pledged to deliver up to $800 million in support of up to four Indigenous-led PFP initiatives. Today's SINAA announcement is the third of these initiatives, following the launch of the Great Bear Sea PFP and the NWT PFP initiatives last year. The SINAA Agreement (formerly the Qikiqtani PFP) is led by the Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) and aims to conserve up to 3.68 per cent of the marine environment in Canada in addition to strengthening long-term existing protected areas that already contribute 8.60 per cent toward marine conservation targets.

in addition to strengthening long-term existing protected areas that already contribute 8.60 per cent toward marine conservation targets. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has collaborated with Parks Canada and Environment and Climate Change Canada to advance this innovative funding model where a minimum of one dollar will be contributed by philanthropic organizations for every four dollars contributed by the federal government. This includes a planned $200 million of federal funds plus $70 million pledged from philanthropic organizations to support Inuit-led conservation in Nunavut . Together, these contributions will be managed and invested by the Aajuraq Conservation Fund Society, a Canadian-led society governed by members appointed by QIA and The Pew Charitable Trusts to generate durable, long-term financing for ongoing conservation and stewardship activities led by QIA.

will be contributed by philanthropic organizations for every contributed by the federal government. This includes a planned $200 million of federal funds plus $70 million pledged from philanthropic organizations to support Inuit-led conservation in . The SINAA Agreement represents an important step in Inuit-led conservation in the Qikiqtani region. Key components of the SINAA Agreement include: A conservation plan that proposes several new protected and conserved areas and enhanced protections for existing areas. Support for the Inuit stewardship (Nauttiqsuqtiit) program enabling Inuit partners to have eyes and ears on the water, land, and ice. Support for Nauttiqsuqtiit Conservation Centres so that Inuit stewards have the proper equipment and work spaces to be stewards of the water, land, and ice. Support for Inuit-led regional governance so that Inuit partners can implement an integrated and regional vision for conservation that takes into consideration local and regional perspectives along with Inuit knowledge.

The Government of Canada , QIA, and The Pew Charitable Trusts have engaged with the Government of Nunavut throughout the planning of the initiative and will continue to engage through the implementation, specifically through advancing the conservation plan.

, QIA, and The Pew Charitable Trusts have engaged with the Government of throughout the planning of the initiative and will continue to engage through the implementation, specifically through advancing the conservation plan. Grounded in science, Indigenous knowledge, and local perspectives, Canada is committed to working with partners across the country to conserve 30 per cent of lands and waters by 2030.

Related Product

Associated Links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]