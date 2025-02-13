HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Retrofitting the Maritime Sikh Society will enhance the building's energy efficiency after an investment of more than $2.3 million from the federal government.

By installing solar panels, implementing conservation measures like insulation, weatherization, and lighting controls, and upgrading fixtures to reduce lighting power density, these building retrofits will help reduce the Maritime Sikh Society's carbon footprint and provide long-term cost savings while minimizing pollution.

This project aims to create a sustainable and environmentally friendly space that benefits everyone in the surrounding area.

Quotes

"Solar energy retrofits to the Maritime Sikh Society will reduce its carbon footprint, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future for our community. By lowering energy costs, the centre can allocate additional funds toward other community-focused programs and services."

Lena Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West

"Keeping up with modern technology, the Maritime Sikh Society is utilizing solar energy as a means to improving operating costs, better the environment and have a positive impact in our local community. Collaborating with the GICB and making it possible to show how constant change and sustainability is vital for growth and improvement for the future."

Virinder Singh Mangat, Projects & Infrastructure Manager, Maritime Sikh Society

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,385,180 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and Maritime Sikh Society is contributing $596,295 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and Maritime Sikh Society is contributing . These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 93.8% and greenhouse gas emissions by 135 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

