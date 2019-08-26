Investing in Cultural Infrastructure Projects Across British Columbia, Including Vancouver's New Chinatown Storytelling Centre Français

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, announces support for cultural infrastructure projects across British Columbia, including a historic investment in the Chinatown Storytelling Centre—a cutting-edge immersive museum experience dedicated to preserving and sharing the histories and stories of Chinese Canadians

VANCOUVER, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Cultural infrastructure contributes to the vitality and economic prosperity of communities across the country. It plays a crucial role in bringing Canadians together to experience arts and culture, and to celebrate our rich heritage.

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, today announced $500,000 in funding for the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation in support of the Chinatown Storytelling Centre. This purpose-built cultural archive and community space in Vancouver's historic Chinatown—the first institution of its kind in Canada—is dedicated to honouring the living heritage of this unique neighbourhood, while bringing to life the multifaceted stories and cultural belongings of Chinese Canadians.

With this funding, the Foundation will retrofit a former bank into the 4,000-square-foot Chinatown Storytelling Centre. This new facility will include permanent exhibition and presentation spaces, temporary special exhibition space, and a shop with cultural and educational items.

Minister Ng also announced investments totalling more than $4.4 million for cultural infrastructure projects by 46 arts, culture and heritage organizations across British Columbia. Funding recipients include the Cranbrook and District Arts Council, the Nanaimo Art Gallery, the Kitimat Museum and Archives, the Vancouver Symphony, and the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. See the attached backgrounder for more details.

These projects are supported through Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (CCSF). Funding for projects like these helps fulfil the government's commitment to support important community infrastructure in cities and towns across Canada.

Quotes

"Support for cultural spaces is a priority for our government. That's why we are proud to have invested in these infrastructure projects across British Columbia, which will help build vibrant, culturally diverse, inclusive and connected communities. These projects show how valuable and important cultural spaces are in supporting the growth of Canada's arts, culture and heritage sectors, as well as our creative economy."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"As someone with an immigrant story similar to many Canadians, I understand the importance of maintaining ties to one's heritage and culture. The investment our government made today in the Vancouver Chinatown Storytelling Centre will preserve and honour the history and culture of Vancouver's Chinatown. I am proud that our investment will enable the sharing of Chinese-Canadian stories in a way that is meaningful and accessible for all Canadians, and that it will support the economic and social growth of one of Vancouver's oldest communities."

—The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion

"The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation is very grateful to the Government of Canada for its support of the Chinatown Storytelling Centre. The Storytelling Centre will engage visitors in understanding the contribution of Chinatown to the development of Vancouver. It will also explore the Chinese-Canadian experience and its role in nation building through the lenses of immigration, discrimination, community building, social justice, cultural heritage and our shared intercultural history. The monumental contributions of early Chinese immigrants helped shape the social fabric of Canada, and epitomize the perseverance and resilience of its early pioneers. The Storytelling Centre is truly a transformational project. We hope that it serves as a symbol of Canada's pride and strength as a multicultural nation."

—Carol Lee, Chair, Vancouver Chinatown Foundation for Community Revitalization

Quick Facts

The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation for Community Revitalization was incorporated in 2011 to honour the culture, community and heritage of Vancouver's Chinatown, dating back more than a century. For more than seven years, the Foundation has worked to preserve Vancouver Chinatown's tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

The Chinatown Storytelling Centre will house a number of permanent exhibits, including ones on the history of building the Trans Canada Railway, the establishment of Vancouver's Chinatown, the impact of the Head Tax on Chinese Canadians, the Second World War and the fight for citizenship, and the ongoing challenges faced by all Chinatowns in North America.

Other cultural infrastructure projects funded across British Columbia include support to cultural hubs; museum and theatre renovations; technical upgrades such as stage, lighting and sound; museological equipment for exhibitions and programing; fire and safety upgrades; and feasibility studies.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

In Budget 2017, the CCSF received an increase of $30 million annually over a 10-year period, starting in 2018, to support creative hubs and other cultural spaces. This additional investment is a part of the social infrastructure component of the Investing in Canada Plan.

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

Investing in Canada Plan

Vancouver Chinatown Foundation

Chinatown Storytelling Centre

Backgrounder

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

City

Organization

Project

Fiscal Year

Amount

Bella Coola

Lobelco Community Club

Lobelco Community Hall Roof Replacement Project

2018–2019

$40,000

Britannia Beach

Britannia Mine Museum Society

Terra Lab and Visitor Centre

2019–2020

$31,625

Chemainus

Chemainus Theatre Festival Society

Technical Booth Upgrade

2018–2019

$20,125

Cranbrook

The Cranbrook and District Arts Council

Plan to Acquire, Renovate and Equip Cranbrook and District Art Gallery

2019–2020

$254,000

Cranbrook

Key City Theatre Society

Key City Theatre Mechanical, Electrical and Equipment Upgrades

2019–2020

$544,375

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Regional District – Cowichan Theatre

Wireless Receivers and Carpet Replacement

2019–2020

$55,000

Gibsons

Deer Crossing – The Art Farm Society

Mobile Media Laboratory

2018–2019

$10,000

Hornby Island

Hornby Island Arts Council

Hornby Island Arts Centre

2020–2021

$375,000

Kitimat

Kitimat Museum & Archives

Kitimat Museum Accessibility Lift

2019–2020

$133,925

Nanaimo

The Port Theatre Society

Stage Lighting LED Upgrade

2019–2020

$41,802

Nanaimo

Nanaimo Art Gallery Society

Public Entranceway Enhancement & Pride of Place Project

2018–2019

$37,500

Nelson

The Capitol Theatre Restoration Society

Technical Equipment Upgrade and Theatre Improvement Project

2019–2021

$147,870

Nelson

Nelson and District Museum, Archives, Art Gallery and Historical Society

Building Access and Igniting Community Engagement: Nelson's Cold-War Bunker & Historic Collection

2018–2019

$85,000

New Westminster

Massey Theatre Society

New Lights for Massey Theatre

2018–2019

$37,000

New Westminster

Patrick Street Productions Society

Sound Equipment Purchase

2018–2019

$12,968

North Vancouver

North Vancouver Community Arts Council

CityScape Community Art Space Facility Upgrade 2018–2019

2018–2019

$75,000

North Vancouver

Presentation House Cultural Society

Second Floor Studio Fit-Out

2019–2020

$38,250

Pemberton

Pemberton and District Museum and Archives Society

Pemberton Station School & John Arn Cabin Project

2019–2020

$67,000

Prince George

The Community Arts Council of Prince George and District

Prince George Creative Hub Feasibility Study

2019–2020

$34,000

Prince George

Prince George Regional Art Gallery Association

Two Rivers Gallery Renovation

2019–2020

$94,083

Prince Rupert

Northern British Columbia Museum Association

Chatham Building Revitalization Project

2019–2020

$192,115

Richmond

Richmond Gateway Theatre Society

Microphone Equipment Purchase & Theatre Technical Equipment Feasibility Study

2018–2019

$24,133

Terrace

R.E.M Lee Theatre Alive (1988) Society

R.E.M. Lee Theatre Upgrades

2018–2019

$199,632

Vancouver

Vancouver Symphony Society

Digital Concert Hall Upgrade for Vancouver's Historic Orpheum Theatre

2019–2020

$725,177

Vancouver

221A Artist Run Centre Society

236 E Pender St Cultural Hub, Phase 2

2019–2020

$66,200

Vancouver

221A Artist Run Centre Society

222 Fire Alarm Upgrade

2019–2020

$20,000

Vancouver

The Beaumont Studios Artist Society

Beaumont Studios Cultural Spaces Upgrade Project

2019–2020

$65,000

Vancouver

Boca Del Lupo Theatre

Performance Works Specialized Equipment

2019–2020

$54,984

Vancouver

Little Mountain Gallery Community Arts Performance Association

Little Mountain Gallery Space Evaluation and Planning Project

2019–2020

$10,695

Vancouver

The Arts Club of Vancouver Theatre Society

Renovation of the Granville Island Stage

2019–2020

$115,000

Vancouver

I.E. Artspeak Gallery Society

Expanded Facilities Project

2018–2019

$65,535

Vancouver

Vancouver Society for Early Music

Hodson Manor Renovation

2018–2019

$50,000

Vancouver

Movement Enterprises Society

Small Stage Summer Series

2018–2019

$20,000

Vancouver

The Plastic Orchid Factory Society

Left of Main Dance Space Renovation – Phase 2

2018–2019

$60,000

Vancouver

Urban Ink Production Society

Indigenous Performing Arts Centre Feasibility Study

2018–2019

$13,850

Vancouver

Pink Ink Theatre Productions Association

Pi Theatre Storefront Theatre Feasibility Study

2018–2019

$12,085

Vancouver

Burrard Arts Foundation

Burrard Arts Foundation New Space Renovation Project

2018–2019

$30,507

Vancouver

Canadian Music Centre BC Region

Theatre Upgrade Project

2018–2019

$20,000

Vancouver

Visible Art Society

The Blue Cabin Residency

2018–2019

$125,000

Vancouver

Bard on the Beach Theatre Society

Bard on the Beach - Lighting Equipment Inventory Project

2018–2019

$250,000

Vancouver

Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret Society

Phase 1: Planning

2018–2019

$2,500

Vernon

Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society

Stage and Production Capacity Improvement Project

2019–2020

$75,000

Victoria

Ballet Victoria Society

Upgrading Lighting System to Improve Quality and Accessibility

2018–2019

$10,500

Wells

Sunset Theatre Society

Lighting and Sound Upgrade

2019–2020

$29,108

Whistler

Spo7ez Cultural Centre And Community Society

Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre Cultural Longhouse Feasibility Study

2018–2019

$20,677

White Rock

Peninsula Productions Society

NextGen Black Box Theatre Project

2018–2019

$12,800

TOTAL:

$4,405,021

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

