Investing in Cultural Infrastructure Projects Across British Columbia, Including Vancouver's New Chinatown Storytelling Centre

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, announces support for cultural infrastructure projects across British Columbia, including a historic investment in the Chinatown Storytelling Centre—a cutting-edge immersive museum experience dedicated to preserving and sharing the histories and stories of Chinese Canadians

VANCOUVER, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Cultural infrastructure contributes to the vitality and economic prosperity of communities across the country. It plays a crucial role in bringing Canadians together to experience arts and culture, and to celebrate our rich heritage.

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, today announced $500,000 in funding for the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation in support of the Chinatown Storytelling Centre. This purpose-built cultural archive and community space in Vancouver's historic Chinatown—the first institution of its kind in Canada—is dedicated to honouring the living heritage of this unique neighbourhood, while bringing to life the multifaceted stories and cultural belongings of Chinese Canadians.

With this funding, the Foundation will retrofit a former bank into the 4,000-square-foot Chinatown Storytelling Centre. This new facility will include permanent exhibition and presentation spaces, temporary special exhibition space, and a shop with cultural and educational items.

Minister Ng also announced investments totalling more than $4.4 million for cultural infrastructure projects by 46 arts, culture and heritage organizations across British Columbia. Funding recipients include the Cranbrook and District Arts Council, the Nanaimo Art Gallery, the Kitimat Museum and Archives, the Vancouver Symphony, and the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. See the attached backgrounder for more details.

These projects are supported through Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (CCSF). Funding for projects like these helps fulfil the government's commitment to support important community infrastructure in cities and towns across Canada.

Quotes

"Support for cultural spaces is a priority for our government. That's why we are proud to have invested in these infrastructure projects across British Columbia, which will help build vibrant, culturally diverse, inclusive and connected communities. These projects show how valuable and important cultural spaces are in supporting the growth of Canada's arts, culture and heritage sectors, as well as our creative economy."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"As someone with an immigrant story similar to many Canadians, I understand the importance of maintaining ties to one's heritage and culture. The investment our government made today in the Vancouver Chinatown Storytelling Centre will preserve and honour the history and culture of Vancouver's Chinatown. I am proud that our investment will enable the sharing of Chinese-Canadian stories in a way that is meaningful and accessible for all Canadians, and that it will support the economic and social growth of one of Vancouver's oldest communities."

—The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion

"The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation is very grateful to the Government of Canada for its support of the Chinatown Storytelling Centre. The Storytelling Centre will engage visitors in understanding the contribution of Chinatown to the development of Vancouver. It will also explore the Chinese-Canadian experience and its role in nation building through the lenses of immigration, discrimination, community building, social justice, cultural heritage and our shared intercultural history. The monumental contributions of early Chinese immigrants helped shape the social fabric of Canada, and epitomize the perseverance and resilience of its early pioneers. The Storytelling Centre is truly a transformational project. We hope that it serves as a symbol of Canada's pride and strength as a multicultural nation."

—Carol Lee, Chair, Vancouver Chinatown Foundation for Community Revitalization

Quick Facts

The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation for Community Revitalization was incorporated in 2011 to honour the culture, community and heritage of Vancouver's Chinatown, dating back more than a century. For more than seven years, the Foundation has worked to preserve Vancouver Chinatown's tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

The Chinatown Storytelling Centre will house a number of permanent exhibits, including ones on the history of building the Trans Canada Railway, the establishment of Vancouver's Chinatown, the impact of the Head Tax on Chinese Canadians, the Second World War and the fight for citizenship, and the ongoing challenges faced by all Chinatowns in North America.

Other cultural infrastructure projects funded across British Columbia include support to cultural hubs; museum and theatre renovations; technical upgrades such as stage, lighting and sound; museological equipment for exhibitions and programing; fire and safety upgrades; and feasibility studies.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

In Budget 2017, the CCSF received an increase of $30 million annually over a 10-year period, starting in 2018, to support creative hubs and other cultural spaces. This additional investment is a part of the social infrastructure component of the Investing in Canada Plan.

Associated Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

Investing in Canada Plan

Vancouver Chinatown Foundation

Chinatown Storytelling Centre

Backgrounder

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

City Organization Project Fiscal Year Amount Bella Coola Lobelco Community Club Lobelco Community Hall Roof Replacement Project 2018–2019 $40,000 Britannia Beach Britannia Mine Museum Society Terra Lab and Visitor Centre 2019–2020 $31,625 Chemainus Chemainus Theatre Festival Society Technical Booth Upgrade 2018–2019 $20,125 Cranbrook The Cranbrook and District Arts Council Plan to Acquire, Renovate and Equip Cranbrook and District Art Gallery 2019–2020 $254,000 Cranbrook Key City Theatre Society Key City Theatre Mechanical, Electrical and Equipment Upgrades 2019–2020 $544,375 Duncan Cowichan Valley Regional District – Cowichan Theatre Wireless Receivers and Carpet Replacement 2019–2020 $55,000 Gibsons Deer Crossing – The Art Farm Society Mobile Media Laboratory 2018–2019 $10,000 Hornby Island Hornby Island Arts Council Hornby Island Arts Centre 2020–2021 $375,000 Kitimat Kitimat Museum & Archives Kitimat Museum Accessibility Lift 2019–2020 $133,925 Nanaimo The Port Theatre Society Stage Lighting LED Upgrade 2019–2020 $41,802 Nanaimo Nanaimo Art Gallery Society Public Entranceway Enhancement & Pride of Place Project 2018–2019 $37,500 Nelson The Capitol Theatre Restoration Society Technical Equipment Upgrade and Theatre Improvement Project 2019–2021 $147,870 Nelson Nelson and District Museum, Archives, Art Gallery and Historical Society Building Access and Igniting Community Engagement: Nelson's Cold-War Bunker & Historic Collection 2018–2019 $85,000 New Westminster Massey Theatre Society New Lights for Massey Theatre 2018–2019 $37,000 New Westminster Patrick Street Productions Society Sound Equipment Purchase 2018–2019 $12,968 North Vancouver North Vancouver Community Arts Council CityScape Community Art Space Facility Upgrade 2018–2019 2018–2019 $75,000 North Vancouver Presentation House Cultural Society Second Floor Studio Fit-Out 2019–2020 $38,250 Pemberton Pemberton and District Museum and Archives Society Pemberton Station School & John Arn Cabin Project 2019–2020 $67,000 Prince George The Community Arts Council of Prince George and District Prince George Creative Hub Feasibility Study 2019–2020 $34,000 Prince George Prince George Regional Art Gallery Association Two Rivers Gallery Renovation 2019–2020 $94,083 Prince Rupert Northern British Columbia Museum Association Chatham Building Revitalization Project 2019–2020 $192,115 Richmond Richmond Gateway Theatre Society Microphone Equipment Purchase & Theatre Technical Equipment Feasibility Study 2018–2019 $24,133 Terrace R.E.M Lee Theatre Alive (1988) Society R.E.M. Lee Theatre Upgrades 2018–2019 $199,632 Vancouver Vancouver Symphony Society Digital Concert Hall Upgrade for Vancouver's Historic Orpheum Theatre 2019–2020 $725,177 Vancouver 221A Artist Run Centre Society 236 E Pender St Cultural Hub, Phase 2 2019–2020 $66,200 Vancouver 221A Artist Run Centre Society 222 Fire Alarm Upgrade 2019–2020 $20,000 Vancouver The Beaumont Studios Artist Society Beaumont Studios Cultural Spaces Upgrade Project 2019–2020 $65,000 Vancouver Boca Del Lupo Theatre Performance Works Specialized Equipment 2019–2020 $54,984 Vancouver Little Mountain Gallery Community Arts Performance Association Little Mountain Gallery Space Evaluation and Planning Project 2019–2020 $10,695 Vancouver The Arts Club of Vancouver Theatre Society Renovation of the Granville Island Stage 2019–2020 $115,000 Vancouver I.E. Artspeak Gallery Society Expanded Facilities Project 2018–2019 $65,535 Vancouver Vancouver Society for Early Music Hodson Manor Renovation 2018–2019 $50,000 Vancouver Movement Enterprises Society Small Stage Summer Series 2018–2019 $20,000 Vancouver The Plastic Orchid Factory Society Left of Main Dance Space Renovation – Phase 2 2018–2019 $60,000 Vancouver Urban Ink Production Society Indigenous Performing Arts Centre Feasibility Study 2018–2019 $13,850 Vancouver Pink Ink Theatre Productions Association Pi Theatre Storefront Theatre Feasibility Study 2018–2019 $12,085 Vancouver Burrard Arts Foundation Burrard Arts Foundation New Space Renovation Project 2018–2019 $30,507 Vancouver Canadian Music Centre BC Region Theatre Upgrade Project 2018–2019 $20,000 Vancouver Visible Art Society The Blue Cabin Residency 2018–2019 $125,000 Vancouver Bard on the Beach Theatre Society Bard on the Beach - Lighting Equipment Inventory Project 2018–2019 $250,000 Vancouver Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret Society Phase 1: Planning 2018–2019 $2,500 Vernon Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society Stage and Production Capacity Improvement Project 2019–2020 $75,000 Victoria Ballet Victoria Society Upgrading Lighting System to Improve Quality and Accessibility 2018–2019 $10,500 Wells Sunset Theatre Society Lighting and Sound Upgrade 2019–2020 $29,108 Whistler Spo7ez Cultural Centre And Community Society Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre Cultural Longhouse Feasibility Study 2018–2019 $20,677 White Rock Peninsula Productions Society NextGen Black Box Theatre Project 2018–2019 $12,800 TOTAL: $4,405,021

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

