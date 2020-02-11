Investing in Cultural Infrastructure in Hamilton

The Government of Canada supports the Art Gallery of Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the creation and renovation of cultural spaces to allow better access to the arts and heritage for everyone.

The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour, and Member of Parliament (Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas), announced $112,875 in funding for the Art Gallery of Hamilton today. She made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This support, provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, will help fund a comprehensive feasibility study for a significant renovation of the Art Gallery of Hamilton.

The study will explore improvements to the art gallery's storage, displays and interpretation of its permanent collection, as well as an expansion of the gallery's mandate to further educate visitors about the community's history.

Quotes

"Our government knows that investments in arts and culture help build vibrant communities. We are proud to support improvements to spaces like the Art Gallery of Hamilton, which will ensure the preservation of important collections, and improve access to arts and culture for more residents in the Hamilton area."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Today's announcement is an important milestone for the Hamilton region. By investing in the Art Gallery of Hamilton, our government is creating more opportunities to learn about the region's important heritage and making it easier for Canadians to access unique parts of their history."

—The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour, and Member of Parliament (Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas)

"On behalf of the gallery's board of directors, we are thrilled to see the federal government recognize the cultural and national significance of the AGH collection. This grant will also pave the way for a civic museum that will facilitate the celebration of Hamilton's history by our citizens, and visitors alike. This is great news for Hamilton."

—Shelley Falconer, President and CEO, Art Gallery of Hamilton



Quick Facts

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation, including creative hubs. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment as well as feasibility studies for cultural spaces. Since its creation in 2001, the fund has supported more than 1,000 projects, including spaces for performing arts, visual arts, media arts, museum collections, heritage displays and creative hubs.

Budget 2017 included $300 million over 10 years for the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to help support the development of Canadian talent and promote entrepreneurship in the arts and cultural communities. These investments help create jobs, boost economic activity, strengthen communities and celebrate Canada's rich cultural heritage.

The Art Gallery of Hamilton collects, preserves, exhibits and interprets works of art for the City of Hamilton and beyond. Founded in 1914, it is the third largest public art museum in Ontario and the oldest and largest gallery in Southwestern Ontario. The gallery's collection consists of more than 10,000 works, with a focus on Canadian historical, international and contemporary art.



