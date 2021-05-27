Member of Parliament Élisabeth Brière announces financial support for arts and culture organizations in Sherbrooke

SHERBROOKE, QC, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Arts and culture inspire us and bring us together. They also strengthen our communities and economy. In the past year, the pandemic has affected cultural organizations severely. Many are facing exceptional financial pressures, forcing them to redesign their programming or cancel activities. The Government of Canada is committed to maintaining its support for cultural organizations in these tough times.

That is why Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament (Sherbrooke), announced an investment of $250,400 for six Eastern Townships arts, culture and heritage organizations today. She made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The six organizations receiving funding are la Corporation du printemps musical de Sherbrooke, le Festival cinéma du monde de Sherbrooke, le Festival des rythmes d'Afrique de Sherbrooke, le Festival des traditions du monde de Sherbrooke, La Fête du Lac des Nations and la Maison des arts de la parole's Les jours sont contés storytelling festival. The Government of Canada made the investment through the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund. For more information, please see the backgrounder.

"Our government is keenly aware of the challenges cultural organizations have faced since the beginning of the pandemic. That is why we have moved quickly to find solutions. Our investments show our commitment to helping arts organizations express their creativity and strengthen our communities. We hope Sherbrooke residents and those in the surrounding area will be able to attend live performances and festivals soon."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The last few months have been marked by challenges for the cultural sector. Sherbrooke has an abundance of major festivals, and I am proud to announce this funding for these flagship events that will allow residents and visitors to enjoy the wonders of our amazing city once again."

—Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament (Sherbrooke) and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"Our mission to promote local musicians has led us to explore new projects to present to audiences in 2021 and 2022. As we saw during lockdown, music can comfort us; music brings us to life; music makes us move, come together and shine! Let's have a safe return to live music and performing arts."

—Claudine Roussel, Corporation du printemps musical de Sherbrooke

"The Festival des Rythmes d'Afrique is an active presenter of African-influenced arts. In its 17 editions, the Festival has become an essential part of what Sherbrooke has to offer culturally. Over the years, its audience has grown beyond the borders of our city, becoming known across the country and beyond."

—Takhiou Gueye, Executive Director, Festival des Rythmes d'Afrique

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program offers local artists, artisans, heritage performers and specialists more opportunities to engage in their communities through festivals, events and projects. It also allows local groups to celebrate their region's history and heritage.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally stage arts festivals or performing arts series as well as their supporting organizations.

Organization Project title Funding allocated Program CORPORATION DU PRINTEMPS MUSICAL DE SHERBROOKE OFF Festival des harmonies et orchestres symphoniques du Québec $36,200 BCAH FESTIVAL CINÉMA DU MONDE DE SHERBROOKE Festival cinéma du monde de Sherbrooke $52,500 BCAH FESTIVAL DES RYTHMES D'AFRIQUE DE SHERBROOKE Festival des rythmes d'Afrique de Sherbrooke $21,400 BCAH FESTIVAL DES TRADITIONS DU MONDE DE SHERBROOKE Festival des traditions du monde de Sherbrooke $76,400 BCAH FÊTE DU LAC DES NATIONS Fête du Lac des Nations $32,400 BCAH MAISON DES ARTS DE LA PAROLE Les jours sont contés storytelling festival (26th and 27th editions) $31,500 CAPF

