LOWER SACKVILLE, NS, Sept. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Lower Sackville area has access to a new section of trail after an investment of over $680,000 from the federal, provincial, and municipal governments and non-profit organizations.

This was announced by Parliamentary Secretary Darrell Samson, MLA Steve Craig, Mayor Mike Savage, Brenden Blotnicky of the Trans Canada Trail, and Matthew Spicer of the Sackville Lakes Park and Trails Association.

The investment helped build an additional 1.5 km of the Beech Hill Trail, now a 2.9-km gravel trail located within the Sackville Lakes Provincial Park. The trail will support important linkages to other regional and provincial trail networks. The trail, designed for pedestrians and cyclists, stretches from First Lake Drive to Cobequid Road, creating a link from within the park to Cobequid Road.

Quotes

"This trail is a great addition to the Sackville Lakes Provincial Park, which provides walking and cycling trails in a forest setting for those living in close-by urban areas. The federal government is investing in active transportation networks across Canada to make it easier, safer, and more convenient for Canadians to navigate their communities without their cars, reducing greenhouse gases and increasing opportunities for movement in our everyday lives."

Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Member of Parliament for Sackville–Preston–Chezzetcook, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Providing greener and cleaner ways to get from place to place helps Nova Scotia continue to be a leader when it comes to responding to climate change. With the funding announced today, people of all ages and abilities — will have more safe, accessible and environmentally friendly ways to move around the community."

The Honourable Steve Craig, MLA for Sackville–Cobequid on behalf of the Honourable Allan MacMaster, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage

"This investment in the extension of the Beech Hill Trail will help more people connect to nature and stay active, providing greater access to valued trail systems."

His Worship Mike Savage, Mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality

"What a great asset to the community! The Beech Hill Trail has just been completed in Sackville Lakes Provincial Park. It is 2.9 km of crusher-dust surfaced trail with the final 1.5 km piece just finished. Trail users by the hundreds have already taken advantage of this route which joins the Windsor Junction area to the Sackville community. We were excited to celebrate the official opening of the trail September 21. The Sackville Lakes Park and Trails Association has been co-managing Sackville Lakes Provincial Park with the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables since the park was designated in 2013. Our trail development work in this natural area started in 2001. We have had lots of help building the Beech Hill Trail including funds from Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada; ACOA; Nova Scotia Department of Community, Culture, Tourism and Heritage; Halifax Regional Municipality Active Transportation; Trans Canada Trail; and private sponsors. We have had guidance and infrastructure help from the NS Department of Natural Resources and Renewables. And of course it could not have happened without the hundreds of volunteer hours from members of our association. Thank you to all who came to celebrate the opening or our newest Active Transportation trail."

Matthew Spicer, Sackville Lakes Park and Trails Association

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing up to $237,642 in this phase of the project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). The provincial government contributed $94,000 , while the Halifax Regional Municipality contributed $205,000 . The Sackville Lakes Park and Trails Association contributed $136,701 and the Trans Canada Trail contributed $15,000 .

in this phase of the project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). The provincial government contributed , while the Halifax Regional Municipality contributed . The Sackville Lakes Park and Trails Association contributed and the Trans Canada Trail contributed . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating good, middle-class jobs, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring everyone has access to the same services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding.

We are currently accepting Expression of Interest submissions for Metro-Region Agreements and Baseline Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Susan Mader-Zinck, Communications Advisor, Nova Scotia Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, 902-499-1343, [email protected]; John Wedderburn, Halifax Regional Municipality, [email protected]; Melissa Boland, Sackville Lakes Park and Trails Association, 902-717-0640, [email protected]